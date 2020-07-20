(This week is the 27thinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series during 2020. This week, band director and spiritual author Donald Lee relates a parable about taking care of your divine vessel. For a complete listing of previous episodes in this series, click here.)

What we think and what we eat, combined together, make what we are, physically and mentally.

EDGAR CAYCE(Twentieth-century American clairvoyant)

“I don’t want to put that in my mouth! How do I know where it’s been?”

“That’s a very good point, Stella. And it’s wise of you to be concerned.”

Ah, first-year band class. The grade-seven students now had their instruments and were almost ready to start playing them. That meant putting mouthpieces into mouths. Some kids think that’s yucky.

“I am very careful to give each of you a clean musical instrument in good working order. I have personally checked every single instrument, repaired any damage, played each instrument to make sure everything works properly, and washed and disinfected every mouthpiece. The instrument you hold in your hands will not contaminate you and will be an effective tool for your musical expression and creativity,” I reassured them. That was part 1.

“Now it is up to you to keep it that way. From this moment on, it’s in your hands.” That was part 2—helping them take responsibility.

“How are we supposed to do that?” asked Jacob.

“Good question, Jacob. First, cleanliness. Your mouthpiece needs to be cleaned once a week. Of all the parts of your instrument, the mouthpiece will become the dirtiest, quickest. Periodically, at the start of class, just take your mouthpiece over to the sink. There are cleaning brushes, soap, water, and paper towels. It may surprise you that simple soap and water kills about 90 percent of bacteria and viruses. Once your mouthpiece is washed, just spray it with the red disinfectant, wait a minute or two, then rinse it with water. This simple procedure is both effective and necessary.

“Second, if anything breaks on your instrument or it’s not working properly, bring it to me right away. Don’t struggle with a broken instrument. And don’t give it to your dad to fix. Regardless of how smart or talented you think your dad is, he has neither the tools nor the skill to repair musical instruments.”

Crash! All eyes turned toward Liam. His clarinet had slipped off his lap and clattered to the floor.

“I didn’t do anything. It’s not my fault,” Liam pleaded with a look of terror on his face.

“But it is your responsibility, Liam,” I countered. “Let me tell you a story.

“In a certain village lived a wise old man to whom people would often bring their problems. In this village were also two mischievous teenage boys. One day they came up with a devious plan. They caught a small bird. One boy said to the other, ‘Let’s take this bird to the old man. We’ll ask him whether it’s alive or dead. If he says it’s alive, I’ll crush it in my hands and kill it. If he says it’s dead, I’ll open my hands and let it fly away.’ So they set off for the old man’s house, their minds gleefully anticipating the success of their trick.

“‘Old man,’ said the one boy upon arriving at the old man’s house. ‘I have a bird here in my hands. Since you’re so smart, tell me, is it alive or dead?’