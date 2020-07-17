Much is said about the sanitary contingency measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, wearing a mask in public places, and maintaining social bubbles. And also the importance of caring for pathologies that become risk factors for this Pandemic such as high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, and diabetes are also emphasized.
However, specialists remind us of the need to pay attention to our “physiological reserves”, which can provide more elements to prevent and even cope in the best way with the Coronavirus.
The physiological reserve is frequently used to refer to the limits of functioning by our organs when they are under stress. If this stress exceeds the ability of a particular organ or system to compensate for it, this organ or system will fail.
At the current juncture, stress would be understood as that caused by COVID-19. And at older age this reserve tends to decrease and, therefore, the capacity of organs to adapt to stress is less.
And what factors are related to this physiological reserve?
It is very important that the people take into account these healthy habits to maintain an elevated physiological reserve at all times:
- Try Not To Stress Out
- Get Enough Sleep: 8 to 9 hours daily
- Eat Lots Of Fruits And Vegetables
- Maintain A Healthy Weight
- Fuel Up: With Carbohydrates
- Exercise: 30 to 60 minutes moderate, daily
- Support The Disease-Fighters In Your Gut: Eating foods with probiotics
- Hydrate: 8 to 10 glasses of water daily.