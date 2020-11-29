KLM Resumes Direct Flights to Costa Rica

Starting this past Thursday, Costa Rica and the Netherlands will once again be connected by direct flights

The Dutch airline KLM once again operates in Costa Rica and will have two weekly frequencies from Juan Santamaría to Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport, which is also expected to improve connectivity with the rest of Europe. On the first trip, it brought 165 people.

KLM’s flights are added to others resumed during November including Newark, Houston and Chicago -Copa- and Los Angeles -Alaska Airways-. The airport administration also announced the reinstallation of the connection with Guatemala -Copa- and Cancun -Volaris-.

In the case of the Daniel Oduber Airport, in Guanacaste, 400 flights are expected during November and December, mainly from North America.

With the onset of the Pandemic, Costa Rica decreed the closure of borders in March and lifted it in August, gradually expanding the destinations to which it was reopening.