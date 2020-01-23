The National Stadium of Costa Rica is an enclosure for multiple sports and administrative uses, being the main one for the practice of Football (soccer) by the National Selection and athletics competitions
Do you have in mind your first adventure vacation in Costa Rica? With all the endless activities available here to raise your adrenaline and thanks to the various adventure tourism operators in the country
Technology allows us to insert ourselves in all the spaces where we develop, and that is that it becomes necessary and almost obligatory in order to be able to be in tune with the new changes that are taking place in today’s world