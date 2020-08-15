The National Joint Institute for Social Assistance (IMAS) announced a program to finance the burials of those who die from the Coronavirus Pandemic from families living in poverty. Although no details were shared about the available resources or the maximum amount of the subsidy, the Institute assured that the benefit will be maintained during the state of emergency and both burials and death certificates will be covered.
To obtain the aid, interested persons must present:
a) Identity card of the deceased.
b) The death certificate that details the data for COVID-19.
c) Funeral home proforma invoice sworn declaration.
Additional Assistance
This Thursday the IMAS also announced the creation of an aid fund for those families in a state of and poverty who receive a “sanitary quarantine order” for COVID-19. These are deposits of between ¢ 60,000 and ¢ 70,000. Its delivery will reach those groups that are without any income and do not have other public assistance such as the “Bono Proteger”.