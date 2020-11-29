With students assuming so much responsibility at a young age, crime is the only way they know to get off hardship. By their student years, there are only very few options available to thrive for success. Unfortunately, engaging in crime is always at the top of that list.

Students who engage in careless crimes throw away the opportunity to become better. Let’s run through a few ways to protect these students from ruining their future. Shall we?

Developing Disciplinary Policies

Students often need strict disciplinary measures to stay out of crime. A few colleges help them explore a database with crime essays to understand violence better. These essay examples from expert writers help them review various high-profile criminal cases. The students can then view the disadvantage of crime or violence first-hand when writing each plagiarism free paper. Having little or no disciplinary policies in place is one of the reasons students get involved with crimes.

When raising children, parents sometimes leave out discipline. As a result of this, the students become teenagers believing there’s no law and order. To control the rate of crime and violence in these scholars, disciplinary policies have to be implemented. Disciplinary actions against bullying, the threat from students, and cultists should be enforced in schools. When these scholars are aware that there are consequences for their actions, they never get careless.

Scrutinize The Students & Campus Area For Weapons

Students always feel the need to protect themselves from the system or someone. This can be traced to their childhood, where they had to do the protecting themselves. As teenagers, they believe moving around campus with firearms and knives keeps them prepared for danger. In a real sense, their fellow scholars wouldn’t harm them in any way. This has just been a shielding mechanism to avoid being vulnerable to danger.

The educational system should team up with security agencies to reduce the mobility of guns and weapons on campus grounds. Aside from protection, these weapons or firearms are also used in committing crimes. Teenagers use weapons during the robbery, fraud, and other violent activities. Universities and schools should make mandated checks for these arms on students before entry daily. When this is done, the risk of crime can be regulated to a limit.

Train School Personnel In Crime Prevention & Intervention

School Personnel has a major role in enforcing order against crime and preventing them in the first place. Training the teachers, security personnel, and staff of the institution on crime management helps manage violence. When the school personnel is trained to handle conflict resolution, for example, it won’t escalate further. The security personnel and the necessary offices could help manage potentially dangerous cases.

Cultural and racial sensitivity is also a key area for university personnel to be trained in. Some students grew up with major racial discrimination from people around them. This is why teachers and every law enforcing personnel on campus should intervene and prevent racial comments. Also, counseling skills and classroom management go a long way to protect the minds of students from crimes. It all starts with the mind!

Orientation On Shunning Violence & Crimes

The safety of every student is dependent on how oriented they are about violent activities and crime. It’s the job of the government with the right educational strategies to orientate students on these acts. Education gives room for the student to do research on topics including defects of violent activities. However, it is the job of the educational system to get professionals to speak on them.

The orientation should be carried out consistently to help achieve the desired results. Some colleges even take it further to establish clubs and groups against violent acts. These extracurricular groups aim to create awareness of zero violence on campus. Orientation is also a part of the education process for university undergraduates. Orientation helps students get a clearer view of what they assume to be their forced needs.

Conclusion

The social problems and security systems have caused a major problem in the minds of undergraduates. The government, institutions, teachers, and security agencies are all involved in this flawed education aspect. Forced needs, unjustified desires, and poverty are the main reasons undergraduates get involved in violent acts. However, the government and teachers can help regulate and orientate them to be better scholars.