President Alvarado Reaffirms Promise That the Country will have 750 Thousand Doses of Pfizer Vaccine by March 31st
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
the President of the Republic Carlos Alvarado, assured that, by the end of March, a total of 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines should have been received in the country.
News
“People Who Do Not Attend On Time for Their Second Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Lose It”, Warns Tico Health Authorities
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) began with the vaccination against COVID-19 to the population over 58 years of age
News
New Scientific Council Will be in Charge of Species Protection for the Costa Rican Fishing Industry
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
The decree is expected to go into effect this week and take its first concrete actions immediately.
News
Guatemala Closes Three Air Navigation Routes Due to Volcanic Activity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 20, 2021
Guatemala's La Aurora International Airport closed three air navigation routes this past Wednesday due to ash from the Pacaya and Fuego volcanoes, which maintain...
News
Tico Fans Could Soon Return to Soccer Stadiums
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 20, 2021
The document was delivered by the National Soccer Union (Unafut) to the Ministry of Sports, which will make the respective analysis.
Travel
Travel
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Travel
Costa Rica Will Apply 20 Specific Institutional Measures to Reactivate Tourism
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Costa Rica announced today 20 measures for the relief and reactivation of tourism, among which stand out gradual opening to the Chinese market, tourism...
Travel
“Pura Vida Humans”, Experiences of Tico Family that Sold Everything to Travel Through Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 18, 2021
Showing the world the beauties of Costa Rica from a family perspective and through real experiences, encouraged Roselyn Carrillo and Richard Carr to sell...
Travel
Tortuguero National Park Recorded 186 Species of Birds
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 11, 2021
A group of 70 people participated this past weekend in the fourth bird count of Tortuguero National Park.
Travel
Spain Expects to Strengthen Its Tourism Links With Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 11, 2021
Spain is working on various initiatives that would guarantee tourists from Central America an experience with the sanitary measures and conditions
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Indigenous Knowledge is Many Ways More Profound Than Science
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Like much of everything, science can be influenced by money and profit.
Culture & Lifestyle
❤️ ❤️ #saintValentine´s day The Color of Love, The Language of the Soul ❤️ ❤️
Carlos Silva
-
Modified date: February 12, 2021
Today I invite you to examine yourself and discover what color is the love you feel for that person you have become your partner, or for your family and friends?
Culture & Lifestyle
Digital Nomads: Work For the New Age
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 12, 2021
Many of the companies that had a type of operation in which their employees could telecommute
Culture & Lifestyle
10 Costa Rican Popular Expressions for Tourists to Know When Visiting Our Country
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 10, 2021
Here we present our dear foreign readers with tickismos or costaricismos that you must know in order to make the best of your next...
Culture & Lifestyle
4 Tips for a Soothing and Peaceful Kid’s Room
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 9, 2021
In your home, your bedroom is definitely your sanctuary. You have carefully chosen the furnishings, accessories, color scheme, and bedding to create a peaceful place where you can unwind and destress
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars, suspended by cables to slow...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Read more
Technology
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars,...
Read more
Economy
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Science & Technology
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Travel
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Economy
Costa Rica Targets China as Part of the Recovery for Its Tourism Sector
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Targets China as Part of the Recovery for Its Tourism Sector
Costa Rica will bet on attracting Chinese visitors as one of the strategies for the recovery of the tourism sector, which is one of...
Read more
Economy
Tico Deputies Plan to Extend the Reduction in Work Days for the Tourism and Business Sector with Limited Capacity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Awareness
Costa Rica Calls On All Nations for Promoting Inclusion and Equality
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 20, 2021
News
President Alvarado Reaffirms Promise That the Country will have 750 Thousand Doses of Pfizer Vaccine by March 31st
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Environment
“Artificial Reefs” are Installed in the Waters of Costa Rica for Giving Habitat to Marine Animals
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars,...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Targets China as Part of the Recovery for Its Tourism Sector
Costa Rica will bet on attracting Chinese visitors as one of the strategies for the recovery of the tourism...
Read more
Science & Technology
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Economy
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Science & Technology
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars, suspended by cables to slow...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Targets China as Part of the Recovery for Its Tourism Sector
Costa Rica will bet on attracting Chinese visitors as one of the strategies for the recovery of the tourism sector, which is one of...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Tico Deputies Plan to Extend the Reduction in Work Days for the Tourism and Business Sector with Limited Capacity
A group of deputies presented a bill to extend the reduction of working hours to be applied in the tourism sector and businesses with...
Read more
Science & Technology
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars, suspended by cables to slow it down, the first images of a maneuver of this type. The high-resolution photos show...
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Targets China as Part of the Recovery for Its Tourism Sector
Costa Rica will bet on attracting Chinese visitors as one of the strategies for the recovery of the tourism sector, which is one of...
Read more
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars, suspended by cables to slow...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Targets China as Part of the Recovery for Its Tourism Sector
Costa Rica will bet on attracting Chinese visitors as one of the strategies for the recovery of the tourism sector, which is one of...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Tico Deputies Plan to Extend the Reduction in Work Days for the Tourism and Business Sector with Limited Capacity
A group of deputies presented a bill to extend the reduction of working hours to be applied in the tourism sector and businesses with...
Read more
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars, suspended by cables to slow...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Read more
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars, suspended by cables to slow...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Targets China as Part of the Recovery for Its Tourism Sector
Costa Rica will bet on attracting Chinese visitors as one of the strategies for the recovery of the tourism sector, which is one of...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Tico Deputies Plan to Extend the Reduction in Work Days for the Tourism and Business Sector with Limited Capacity
A group of deputies presented a bill to extend the reduction of working hours to be applied in the tourism sector and businesses with...
Read more
Awareness
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 20, 2021
Costa Rica Calls On All Nations for Promoting Inclusion and Equality
Costa Rica called today in the World Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) to promote inclusion and equality, as well as to eliminate racism, xenophobia...
Read more
Science & Technology
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars, suspended by cables to slow...
Read more
Economy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic
The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
Read more
Science & Technology
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 22, 2021
There Are Now 192,996 Kilometers of Telecommunications Fiber Optics Deployed to Costa Rica
The data comes from a comparative analysis of the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).
Read more
Travel
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 21, 2021
Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America
Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
Read more
