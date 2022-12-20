More
    Environment

    Canada Will Support Bird Preservation in Costa Rica and Other Countries in the Region with $15 Million

    TCRN STAFF -
    Through the Conserve Birds initiative, the government of Canada will make a donation of $15 million to several countries in the region, including Costa Rica, to protect various key ecosystems and the birds that live in them.The announcement was...

