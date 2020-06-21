Father’s Day is a celebration that takes place on the third Sunday of June, every year in Costa Rica. This day honors not only the biological father, but all those people who carry out the beautiful work of a father figure within the family. It is an acknowledgment that is made to parents in Costa Rican society.

This date is undoubtedly propitious to express our appreciation, admiration and love to our fathers. And to remind them of how important they are to the lives of all of us through their example and integrity. A father’s presence is a key factor for the affective and emotional development of boys and girls. This has been demonstrated in countless psychological studies by experts.

It is worth mentioning that this date, apart from Costa Rica, is celebrated in many countries around the world. And the objective is to give recognition for the daily effort they make to give their children a worthy future, whether they are biological or adoptive fathers, uncles or grandfathers, every man who thinks of his children and fights for them, should be honored in this day.

Remember to keep the sanitary measures during this celebration

It is important to remember that we are on alert for the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is why it is essential that conglomerations are avoided and that sanitary measures are complied with, such as: frequent hand washing, social distancing and permanent use of a mask outside the home.

The Tico Health Minister Daniel Salas regarding this celebration commented: “We strongly ask the population for a total commitment to self-prudence, the care of others and especially in the frame of Father’s Day, the care of the people we love, that an expression of affection does not become a future regret”.

What can we give our fathers in their day?



In his day you can wake him up with love and prepare his favorite breakfast, it can be accompanied by a nice letter or a poem. Since you cannot go out due to the Pandemic, we recommend you order food from your trusted restaurant that has delivery and enjoy it as a family together at home, or better yet, prepare a delicious homemade meal. As for gifts, everything will depend on the tastes of your father, there are some who like technology, others more artisanal things, others music, so the Present will be of your choice.

Get to know a little about the origin of Father’s Day

The origin of the commemoration of this date goes back to the beginning of the 20th century, when an American woman, Sonora Smart Dodd, wanted to pay tribute to her father. Sonora’s father was a civil war veteran who, when he became a widower, took care of his six children. Since his father had been born in June, Father’s Day was first celebrated on June 19, 1910 in the city of Spokane, Washington State.

In 1924 President Calvin Coolidge promoted the idea of a national day dedicated to fathers. In 1966, the third Sunday in June was officially established for this event throughout the country. From then on it has spread year by year through different counties around the World.