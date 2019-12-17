“Nayara Tented Camp”, the luxury tent complex that will open its doors on December 20th, 2019, in La Fortuna de San Carlos. Since it is part of Nayara Resorts, it also becomes the only one in Costa Rica to be accepted as a new member of the Leading Hotels of the World
“Nayara Tented Camp”, the luxury tent complex that will open its doors on December 20th, 2019, in La Fortuna de San Carlos. Since it is part of Nayara Resorts, it also becomes the only one in Costa Rica to be accepted as a new member of the Leading Hotels of the World