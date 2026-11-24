The raw power of Led Zeppelin will meet the symphonic grandeur of the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra (Orquesta Filarmónica de Costa Rica) this weekend in a special production dedicated to the musical legacy of the iconic British rock band.

The historic Teatro Popular Melico Salazar in downtown San José will host two performances—on Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29—where the Costa Rican ensemble will reinterpret several of the compositions that defined rock history.

Under the direction of Maestro Marvin Araya, the orchestra will explore new sonic dimensions across a repertoire renowned for blending blues, hard rock, and intricate rhythmic arrangements. Featured tracks on the setlist include:

“Stairway to Heaven”

“Whole Lotta Love”

“Immigrant Song”

“Black Dog”

“Rock and Roll”

“Kashmir”

The Challenge of Bringing Led Zeppelin Into an Orchestral Format

Since forming in 1968, Led Zeppelin transformed the global rock landscape with an innovative sound whose influence remains vibrant more than five decades later. For Marvin Araya, translating these landmark compositions into an orchestral language represents both an artistic challenge and a rewarding opportunity to uncover deeper musical textures.

“Led Zeppelin represents a foundational pillar of rock history, and bringing their songs into an orchestral format allows us to discover new nuances and dimensions in compositions that have shaped generations,” the conductor expressed.

The production aims to bridge audiences—appealing both to lifelong fans who grew up listening to the British legends and to younger generations eager to experience their catalog from a fresh, symphonic perspective.

Led Zeppelin with the Philharmonic: Schedule and Ticket Prices

Both concerts will take place at the Teatro Popular Melico Salazar in San José:

Saturday, November 28: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29: 4:00 p.m.

Tickets start at ₡26,000 and are available online through publitickets.com. Organizers also announced a special discount for attendees who apply the promotional code LAFISE10 at checkout.