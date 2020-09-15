Franchise Summit Will Prepare this Sector for the Covid-19 Reality

Operational management, digital marketing, market research are some of the topics that the event will cover

With more than 360 brands, of which 22% are national, franchises have been a source of employment and economic growth in recent years for the country. In the context of the health emergency, these businesses need to have tools and learn current issues that allow them to manage their operations in strategic areas.

That is precisely the main objective of the seventh edition of the Central American Franchise Summit, an event that will take place virtually on September 23, 24, and 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

From market research techniques to tax updates, participants will receive talks given by experts on key content that will help them face the current situation. “The focus of this year, unlike previous editions, is one of internal vision. At this moment, it is not about how to sell more franchises, but about how to provide better support to franchisees during this crisis and strengthen business models to overcome it”, said Karol Fallas, Executive Director of the National Franchise Center.

Additionally, the forum “The future of franchises in Latin America” ​​will be attended by representatives of the Ibero-American Franchise Federation (FIAF), international leaders in this business model at an international level.

On the other hand, the effects that the retail, food and restaurant, personal services, professional services, and business to business sectors have had in the face of COVID-19 will be shared.

Important role

“The role of a franchise in a pandemic is to lead. The franchisor must support and guide its franchisees. Not all have the same ability, each business model is different, and early adaptation in some cases is not so simple, so the Summit aims to provide specialized content to meet these needs,” added Fallas.

Consequently, the challenges and trends will be presented as a result of the new context, and the role that franchises will have in the reactivation of the world economy is a source of job creation and a key player in terms of constant change and innovation.

Franchisors, franchisees, companies wishing to franchise, and interested investors from the region may be part of the Summit and opt for a 100% cost waiver by writing an email to [email protected]