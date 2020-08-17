Enjoying physical activity, climbing on the slopes of the Arenal Volcano and navigating the largest lake in the country by bicycle is possible thanks to the innovative undertaking of Andrés Vega, who, together with his wife Wendy Cárdenas and the support of his son, offer water bike tours . This is how Water Bike Tours operates, a new family business that hopes to grow despite the scourges of Covid-19.

The tour, which takes around an hour and a half or two hours, departs from the Lago Arenal pier in La Fortuna de San Carlos. “You can head to one of the islands where you can view some species in the area, taking photos and videos,” said Andrés Vega, manager of the tour.At all times, a boat will accompany people, with the purpose of towing someone tired.

The bicycle has a propeller that is activated by pedaling

“Many people love cycling, but many times it carries the risk of an accident with a vehicle, this tour is friendly to the environment, fun and beneficial to health as it promotes exercise and family recreation,” added Vega . The recommended minimum age is ten years and the maximum weight to use the equipment is 120 kilos. The tour includes hydration, life jacket, bicycle with all the required equipment and has the policies of the INS, ICT tourism declaration and Country Brand.

Water Bike Tours has capacity for nine bicycles per tour

“We make a call so that people only come in their social bubbles, we also have an advantage since being an outdoor activity and with a large space, social distance is always maintained,” said Vega. The use of the masks is not mandatory while doing the activity, but it is necessary before getting on the bike and on arrival at the pier. In case you want to take kayak or boat trips, the Association of “Lancheros” offers them on site.