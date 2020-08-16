Through virtual training, producers in the agricultural sector will be able to expand their knowledge in sustainable agriculture, responsible fishing, milk production, agro-ecotourism, adaptation to climate change, among other topics.

“Fundecooperación” will provide these workshops for free under the name “Días de Campo”, and will be held twice a month throughout 2020, on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. at 10:00 a.m. They will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the foundation’s profile.

“This new training space will allow us to continue sharing experiences and learning from some of the country’s most successful cases in the agricultural sector; as well as information on new techniques and technologies that producers can implement on their farms to be more efficient and adaptable,” explained Kattia Rojas, Marketing coordinator of Fundecooperación.

“Días de Campo” Dynamics

According to the foundation, the “Días de Campo” will be carried out with the guidance of a producer, who through videos will show the productive activity that he develops and the measures that he has implemented. In the sessions an expert also explains about new technologies in the field, and later, a space for consultations is opened so that the audience can participate.

The next training, is to be held on August 12th, and will be about sustainable milk production. Other topics are:

August 26: Adaptation measures in the beekeeping sector

September 9: Production alternatives

September 23: Urban gardens: education and food security

October 7: Agro-ecotourism as a source of additional income

October 21: Success factors in entrepreneurship

“We invite all national producers to join these Virtual Field Days, as they are an excellent opportunity to update, where the experience of other people is shared and you can start applying climate change adaptation measures from the farms ”, concluded Rojas.