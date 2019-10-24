The Surf & Outdoor Expo will be held for the first time in Latin America and Costa Rica will be the host of this important event. In it, several brands and adventure sports would be present to unite and support the industry of national and foreign extreme sports, especially for stimulating its practice in the low (tourist) season in the country.

For the organizer of the event, Marco Montero, “The idea is that the Expo works like an engine, an injection into the sports industry so that brands can sell their products and promote the new equipment. Surf schools will distribute flyers to attract customers; the idea is to generate a benefit for the industry and promote its use by athletes, who will benefit from quality brands and being able to contract sponsorships from them”.

Montero also added, “Costa Rica is a country with a tourist industry that depends heavily on adventure tourism, it is the epicenter of surfing and outdoor sports in all the region, however, the low season from May to October, affects trade on a large scale, to the point that many brands lack cash flow and must close their businesses, which affects sponsorship for many national athletes. For this reason, is that we seek to be that buffer that allows brands to survive the rainy season and hopefully reach the summer with good economic numbers”.

This important event will be held at “Parque Viva”, located in the Province of Alajuela, Guácima, from June 26 to 28, 2020. It is estimated that the scheduled hours of the exhibition will be between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. and the entrance fee will cost approximately ¢ two thousand.

The exhibiting brands will show products and services for the following sports: Surf, Skate, BMX, SUP, Fishing, Kayak, Bodyboard, Skimboard, and also exhibiters of bikinis, board shapers, surf schools, tattoo artists, hotels, tour operators, travel agencies, etc. It is expected that the stands will be occupied by approximately 100 different brands in various categories, of both international and national origin, that will be able to sell their products, promote their services, and make sales or raffles, give royalties, among others.

It is important to note that during this event there will be live competitions that will be transmitted by TD +. Also, there will be the presence of prominent athletes such as surfer Carlos “Cali” Muñoz and BMX’s Kenneth Terencio, who will be the ambassadors of the Costa Rica Surf & Outdoors Expo. Also Skate and BMX tournaments, fashion shows, bikini catwalks, games for children, food stands, beer gardens, talks, concerts, and

parties. There will also be an exclusive area for national athletes to tell their stories, sign autographs and share with the audience.

“An opportunity for everyone”, the BMX athlete Kenneth Terencio said, “since the first time I heard Marco mention about the Expo, it caught my attention a lot, it is a great opportunity, I call it an opportunity because from this event we can all win and I don’t mean just money, but rather entertainment for everyone, fun and the exchange between many urban sports and arts, that grow every day and are the perfect tool to contribute to a better society. The athlete is the best and only army that Costa Rica has, which brings encouragement and motivation for everyone, this linked to companies, music, and art will be the perfect call for an unforgettable weekend”.

The surfer Carlos “Cali” Muñoz recounts his experience of not having sponsorship starting this year and little by little he has received the support of national brands to participate in the tour. He says that without this support he would not have been able to compete outside of the country.

That is why this event aims to promote extreme sport not only in Costa Rica but in the region, to be able to count on the representation of our talented athletes in competitions worldwide. To conclude, with this fair Costa Rica hopes to project itself as the main event of this type in the region for the following years to come. In addition to summoning the great family of adventure sports lovers all in one place.