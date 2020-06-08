Among the ten favorite surfing destinations in the world, Costa Rica is the country with the

lowest rate of deaths from Coronavirus, which places it as the favorite place for thousands of

tourists to enjoy this sport with the greatest health security. The specialized site CR SURF

carried out a study confirming this premise.

With a mortality rate of just 1.08% during the peak of contagion days, Costa Rica is the ninth

the country in the world that has best treated this health emergency, but the first nation among the

ten most visited destinations for surfing.

Both National Geographic and different international media outlets have repeatedly placed

Costa Rica among the Top 10 of the best countries to surf, in their publications. The other nine

destinations are: Indonesia, Hawaii, the United States, Australia, South Africa, Spain, New

Zealand, Brazil, and Ireland.



However, Costa Rica, within that Top 10, appears with the lowest mortality rate and with the

least amount of infections in relation to the entire population. Australia and New Zealand would

be the next two favorite countries to surf, with the best treatment for the health of its population

during this historic pandemic that today totals more than 340 thousand deaths worldwide.

In fact, data from the DDI (Data-Driven Innovation Laboratory), from the Technological

The University of Singapore, predicts that Costa Rica will be the 17th country in the world and the

first in the American continent to overcome the pandemic. Australia will be the fourth country in

the world, while New Zealand the fifth, also to overcome COVID, according to DDI.