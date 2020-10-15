Costa Rica will be open to Tourism from North America as of November 1st

As of November 1st, Costa Rica will allow travelers from all 50 US states, and all of Canada, to enter the country without the need for quarantine. Costa Rica has been taking a layered, state-by-state approach, allowing only citizens of those states that have low rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Beginning September 1st, Costa Rica began welcoming residents of Connecticut, Maine, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Two weeks later, it added another five states along with Washington D.C. to the tourism list. Then, on October 1st, it began welcoming residents from California, Ohio, Mexico, and Jamaica.

Starting October 15th, Florida, Georgia, and Texas residents will be welcomed, and then all 50 states starting November 1st. Even with the news, there will still be requirements for arriving travelers. Everyone will have to complete the Digital Health Pass and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three days previous to their flight to Costa Rica.

All guests will also need to have travel insurance, which can be purchased from any Costa Rican or international travel insurance provider. Guests will no longer need proof of residency from the US state they live in, as all US states are now eligible.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute said in a statement that the news opens the door for a potential 23.5 million tourists from the United States to travel to Costa Rica to boost the local economy.