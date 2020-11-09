Costa Rica Salutes the American People for its New President

Costa Rica today greeted the American people for its electoral process and congratulated Joseph Biden, who visited this country in 2009, for his election as president number 46 of the United States.

“The Government of Costa Rica expresses its most sincere greetings to the people of the United States of America for the presidential elections held on November 3, 2020, and which have resulted in the election of Mr. Joseph Biden Jr., as 46 ° President of the United States of America,” says a statement from the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry.

It highlights that Americans were able to express themselves in an exemplary manner and with high levels of participation, which are testimony to the deep sense of freedom and confidence in a democracy that characterizes the American people.

Historical Relations

The official text maintains that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between Costa Rica and the United States, built over 169 years of diplomatic history, which has allowed the development of a common agenda of shared values and purposes at the bilateral, regional and global level.

“Costa Rica will work actively and constructively with the next Government of President-elect Biden and with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to face the threats and challenges that the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused, and to further strengthen the dynamics bilateral agenda, promoting permanent political dialogue, cooperation actions, commercial promotion, and investment attraction,” the statement exalted.

At the multilateral level, it highlights that they will intensify work to address, creatively and innovatively, the important challenges facing the international community in the areas of human rights, climate change, sustainable development, and renewable energy, among other priorities.