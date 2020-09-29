CCSS Considers High Risk Reopening of Clinical Practices for Medical Students in Hospitals

By
TCRN STAFF
-

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) classified the reopening of clinical practices for medical students as high risk. In March of this year, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, rotating internships for undergraduate and graduate students were suspended to reduce the risk of contagion from the virus.

Recently the College of Physicians and universities with medical schools highlighted the urgency of retaking these fields, alleging a shortage of specialists in the short term.

Roberto Cervantes, general manager of the CCSS, indicated that this issue has been analyzed for weeks, however, he considered that the decision is risky for the moment.

Cervantes indicated that the analysis considers whether these students can be reintegrated through small blocks, yes, not at this time. In March, when the clinical field was suspended, 800 students were in rotation in medicine, pharmacy, and microbiology services.

