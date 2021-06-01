Biden Finds a Trusted Latin American Ally In Costa Rica

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, will visit Costa Rica on his first trip to Latin America, in which he will address the causes of irregular migration with senior Central American and Mexican officials, the US government reported yesterday.

“I am traveling to Costa Rica from June 1st to 2nd. We will discuss the construction of a more democratic, prosperous and secure hemisphere for all,” the Secretary of State tweeted. “I look forward to deepening our cooperation on shared priorities, including fighting COVID-19, promoting economic growth, and fighting climate change,” he added.

During his stay in San José, President Joe Biden’s top diplomat will hold meetings with leaders from Central America, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, as well as officials from the Costa Rican government and civil society, according to a statement.

SICA meeting

Blinken will participate in a meeting of senior officials of the Central American Integration System (SICA), to which Mexico will join. SICA is made up of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and the Dominican Republic.

“Together, we will promote a collaborative approach to address the root causes of migration, including improving democratic governance, security and economic opportunities for the people of Central America,” the State Department said.

Blinken will also discuss the “solid relationship” between the United States and Costa Rica with President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano.