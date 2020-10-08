Andrea Meza is the New Environment and Energy Minister of Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Transport Decarbonisation Alliance (TDA) informs that Andrea Meza has been named the new Minister for the Environment and Energy of Costa Rica. Ms. Meza has been the Director of Climate Change for Costa Rica since 2015, where she directed the formulation and implementation of the National Decarbonisation Plan to eliminate Costa Rica’s reliance on fossil fuels by 2050. During her time in that position, she helped establish the TDA and represented her country at numerous events in the international climate process.

Ms. Meza graduated from the University of Costa Rica, took specialization courses at the University of Utrecht, and has a Ph.D. in Local Development. She has more than 20 years of experience in public policy and project execution. Andrea has worked in more than 15 countries in Latin America in multidisciplinary projects financed by diverse multilateral organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank, the European Union, UNDP, bilateral organizations such as AECID and GIZ, as well as with national governments.

Her designation is timely as Costa Rica plans to decarbonize its local economy and continue to make progress in combating climate change. In her acceptance speech, she highlighted her support for public and private sector alliances, as well as harnessing technological innovation and traditional knowledge to face the economic, biodiversity, and climate crises, while at the same time generating jobs.

Appreciation

TDA is grateful to Ms. Meza for Costa Rica’s strong engagement in the TDA as an active and resourceful partner since the beginning and looks forward to continuing to work closely with her.