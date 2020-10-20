Aeromexico Resumes its Flights to Costa Rica

Aeroméxico restarted its operations at the Juan Santamaría International Airport this Sunday, October 18th, with three flights a week from Mexico City.

Aeroméxico flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays departing from Mexico. On Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays they will do it from Costa Rica.

The first of Aeroméxico’s reactivation flights landed at the air terminal located in Alajuela, in the first minutes of the morning of this Sunday with just over 100 passengers.

Importance of Mexico

“Mexico is the third most important tourist market for Costa Rica, only preceded by the United States and Canada. The return of Aeroméxico revives the hope of economic reactivation for both nations. We appreciate the trust in our destination”, said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

For his part, Giancarlo Mulinelli, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Aeroméxico, commented: “For the entire Aeroméxico family, it is an honor to resume flights to a destination as important to us as Costa Rica.

“We are aware that teamwork with all representatives of the tourism sector, including the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, is essential to continue offering more and better options for travelers, with the highest safety standards,” he said.

Aeromexico has been flying to our country for more than 10 years. The airline reiterated its commitment to generating safe travel experiences for all its customers and collaborators through the implementation of its Health and Hygiene Management System throughout its operation. According to data from the Directorate of Migration and Foreigners systematized by the ICT, in 2019 there were 97,173 international arrivals from Mexico.

Announcement week

The resumption of Aeroméxico flights culminates in a week of relevant announcements for the tourism sector. United Airlines announced last Friday that it will begin nonstop service between Los Angeles and San Jose. It will also do so between Denver and San Jose. Also, in January United will have a new direct service between Liberia and the Californian cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Similarly, the head of Tourism indicated that Volaris will reactivate all its flights to Central America, the United States, and Mexico. This airline is the only one with a national flag.

Volaris will restart flights on November 23rd with connections to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It will also do so to Los Angeles, Washington, New York, Mexico City, and Cancun. The announcement is accompanied by a 70% discount on all its rates to travel from Central America until October 24, 2021.