News
Community Transmission of COVID-19 Discarded in Pavas
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: July 2, 2020
After an operation in which COVID-19 tests were carried out on 1,201 people, it was ruled out...
News
Costa Rica Ratifies World Leadership in Sustainable Tourism by Obtaining the GSTC Award
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: July 2, 2020
The Global Sustainable Tourism Council awarded Costa Rica worldwide recognition for its permanent efforts in the development...
News
Costa Rica Continues to Strive Towards Equality: Same-Sex Couples May Adopt Children
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 30, 2020
Following the legalization of equal marriage, Costa Rica now offers same-sex couples the opportunity for joint adoption...
News
A Foreign Woman Was The 15th Death Of COVID-19 in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 30, 2020
COVID-19 This is a 48-year-old foreign woman who lived in the province of Heredia.
News
A Man Receives Jail Sentence in Guanacaste for Violating the Stay at Home Mandate
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 28, 2020
In a process that took four days, the Liberia Flagrance Prosecutor's Office demonstrated that Francisco Javier Ortiz...
Travel
Travel
The 10 Largest Ecological Reserves in the World
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 25, 2020
The unconsciousness of human beings has done away with large extensions of earth’s natural reserves, without taking into account the consequences it brings to the environment and humanity
Travel
Great Experiences that are so Unique to Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 25, 2020
Costa Rica is home to a wealth of biodiversity, a dazzling variety of landscapes and ecosystems such as (rainforests, mountains, coastal reefs) and the friendliest and happiest people on the planet
Travel
The Costa Rican Tourism Institute Reinforces the “Wellness Pura Vida” Strategy to Position our Country as a Place to “Improve Physical and Mental Health”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 21, 2020
Free courses taught by international wellness tourism experts and consultants were highlighted this past week on the Costa Rican Tourism Institute “ICT Capacita” digital platform
Travel
Get to Know the Amazing Waterfalls of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 18, 2020
With an orography, full of mountains and lush forests that favors the existence of thousands of waterfalls...
Travel
Costa Rica a Place to Feel Nature
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 13, 2020
The offer of beach and wild nature is added to a natural, rich, and sustainable environment, with...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Why Does Reading Make Some People Sleepy?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 30, 2020
Reading is an art that allows people gain knowledge in life. It is an activity that for some is passionate, for others not so much
Culture & Lifestyle
Resilience in Children, The Strength For Overcoming Obstacles
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 30, 2020
Resilience is the quality that helps us deal with obstacles or disappointments without getting discouraged and it is acquired through experience
Culture & Lifestyle
The Secret of Happiness
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 25, 2020
We aspire to be happy and for this, we must understand many secrets of happiness
Culture & Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian Continues to be in Love with Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 28, 2020
The American socialite Kim Kardashian once again made her obsession with Costa Rica very clear through her...
Culture & Lifestyle
National Talent Show Arrives at Its Home with “Aqui Cultura”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: June 25, 2020
A diverse menu of music and theater can be enjoyed by the public for the third consecutive...
