September Activities:
Monday 7, 5:00 pm: Children’s workshop
Tuesday 8, 5:00 pm: Children’s workshop
Wednesday 9, 5:00 pm: Children’s workshop (Fb live)
6:30 pm: ‘Celestial Zoo’ functions (reservation required, Zoom platform)
7:30 pm: Presentation of the Planetarium mascot
Friday 18, 6:00 pm: Questions and answers for children
Wednesday 23, 6:00 pm: Launch of the children’s stories about the planets
Saturday 26, 6:00 pm: Conversation for children
Wednesday 30, 6:00 pm: Launch of the children’s stories on polar auroras
All activities are free and will be broadcast on the Social Networks of the SJ Planetarium
Reservations for ‘Celeste Zoo’ to the email: [email protected]