Your Guide to Inshore and Offshore Sport Fishing on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast

A Month-By-Month Breakdown Of The Best CatchesThe Pacific coast of Costa Rica is a world-renowned destination for sport fishing
enthusiasts. The region offers a diverse range of pelagic sport fish species throughout
the year, with December to April being considered the peak season for many of the
most sought-after fish. In this article, we will discuss the major pelagic sport fish species
found offshore and inshore along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast month by month and the
best techniques and tips to catch them.
The best time of year to fish in Costa Rica is during the months of December through
April and the best area to fish are the Pacific Coast. December through April is also when
you will see Costa Rica’s major Costa Rica billfish tournaments take place. To give you an
idea of how amazing sportfishing is in Costa Rica, the 2023 Signature Triple Crown and
Ladies Only Tournament billfish series closed out with 2,327 billfish releases over 12
days!
January:
Offshore: January is a fantastic month for sailfish fishing along Costa Rica’s Pacific
coast. These acrobatic fish can be found in large numbers offshore, and trolling with live
bait or teasers is an effective technique for targeting them. Blue and black marlin can
also be caught during this time, and circle hooks are recommended for their
conservation benefits. It’s important to note that catch-and-release is the standard
practice for billfish sport fishing in Costa Rica, and anglers should handle fish with care
to ensure their survival.
Inshore: In January, Costa Rican summer is just kicking into high gear, and the waters off
the Pacific coast of Costa Rica house a variety of in-shore sport fish species, including
Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, the fun is guaranteed. The Roosterfish are very
aggressive and heavy hitters with endurance and are the favorite target for anglers.
Snappers are also commonly caught in January, with the Red Snapper being the prize
catch. Jacks are also common, with the Crevalle Jack and Yellow Jack being
regularly caught.
February:
Offshore: The deep sea fishing in February is an excellent month for catching sailfish
and tuna along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Yellowfin tuna and bigeye tuna are both
commonly caught during this month, and trolling with lures or live bait is an effective
technique for targeting them. For sailfish, trolling with teasers and live bait is
recommended. Anglers should also be prepared for the occasional blue or black marlin
that may take the bait.
Inshore: February is another great month for in-shore fishing along the West coast of
Costa Rica. This month is great for anglers hunting Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks,
just like in January. In addition, February is a great month for targeting Grouper, with the
Black Grouper and Goliath Grouper are the most commonly caught.
March:
Offshore: In March, the sailfish and tuna fishing along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast is
exciting. Striped marlin can also be caught during this time. Similar to the previous
months, trolling with live bait or lures is an effective technique for targeting sailfish and
tuna. For striped marlin, trolling with artificial lures or rigged baits is recommended. The blue
and black marlin is not as frequent in March but be prepared to hook into one of these
predators.
Inshore: March is also fantastic for in-shore fishing. The warm coastal waters are very
active with Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, just like in the previous two months.
However, this month is perfect for hunting the large, elusive, and hard-fighting Cubera
Snapper.
April:
Offshore: April marks the beginning of the end of the peak sailfish season along Costa
Rica’s Pacific coast, however, there is still sailfish to be caught during this time.
Yellowfin tuna are commonly caught this month, and trolling with lures or live bait is
effective for both species.
Inshore: Just like in the previous months, April’s in-shore waters on Costa Rica’s West
coast of Costa Rica see plenty of Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks. In addition, April is a
great month for targeting Amberjack, which is known for its hard-fighting ability and a
fav for its great taste.
May:
Offshore: May is known as a very good month for marlin season along Costa Rica’s Pacific
coast, with blue and black marlin being commonly caught. Yellowfin tuna and Dorado
(mahi-mahi) can also be caught during this time. Trolling with artificial lures or rigged
baits is effective for targeting marlin, and heavy tackle is necessary to handle their
strength. Live bait or lures can be used for yellowfin tuna and Dorado.
Inshore: In May, Pacific anglers can target Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, just like in
the previous months. In addition, May is a great month for targeting the powerful and
hard-fighting Dorado, which is well respected for its acrobatic air-time and very
aggressive nature.
June:
Offshore: June is an excellent month for marlin fishing along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast,
with abundant blue and black marlin. Yellowfin tuna and Dorado can also be
caught during this time. Trolling with artificial lures or rigged baits is the most effective
technique for targeting marlin. Live bait or lures can be used for yellowfin tuna and
Dorado. It’s important to note that the waters can be choppy during this time, and
anglers should be prepared for rough conditions.
Inshore: June on the Pacific coast sees the usual gang of Roosterfish, Snapper, and
Jacks, just like in the previous months. June is a fantastic month for targeting the hard-fighting and tasty Yellowfin Tuna. These streamlined torpedoes can hit burst speeds
reaching 30 mph and can strike hard.
July:
Offshore: July is a very hot month for blue marlin fishing along the Pacific coast. These
impressive fish can be caught offshore, and trolling with rigged baits or artificial lures is
the most effective technique for targeting them, especially around the FADs (Fish
Aggregating Device). Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time,
and trolling with live bait or lures is recommended.
Inshore: In July, anglers can still target Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, just like in the
previous months. However, July is also a great month for hooking into a powerful and
hard-fighting Wahoo; with lightning-fast runs, and impressive sharp teeth, the Wahoo
should be on every angler’s bucket list.
August:
Offshore: Blue marlin continues to hit in August all along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.
Trolling with rigged baits or artificial lures is still the most effective technique for hooking
into them. Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time, and trolling
with live bait or lures is recommended. Dorado is also commonly caught during this
month, and trolling with lures or casting with surface plugs is an effective and fun
technique for getting their attention.
Inshore: August on the waters off the Pacific coast is still showing plenty of Roosterfish,
Snapper and Jacks, as we have seen in the previous months. August is also a great
month to hook into a hard-fighting and delicious Spanish Mackerel.
September:
Offshore: September is a fantastic month for catching yellowfin tuna along the Pacific
coast. These powerful fish can be caught offshore, and trolling with lures or live bait is
the most effective technique for targeting them. Sailfish, blue marlin, and dorado can
also be caught during this time, and trolling with live bait or lures is recommended.
Inshore: During September, anglers have the opportunity to catch a variety of fish
species, including Roosterfish, Snook, and Amberjack. Snooks are famous for their
aggressive behavior and acrobatic jumps when hooked. Amberjack, also known as the
“reef donkey,” is a powerful fish that is prized for its tasty flesh.
October:
Offshore: This is a great month for catching Dorado along the Pacific coast. These
colorful fish are very active offshore and trolling with lures or casting with surface plugs
is the best way to target them; you will get plenty of air time, and sudden, fast direction
changes. Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time and trolling
with live bait or lures is recommended.
Inshore: October’s in-shore sport fishing on the Pacific is, in a word, excellent, with lots
of active fish species available for anglers to experience. Roosterfish, Snook, and
Amberjack are still prevalent during this time, with the addition of species like the
Grouper and the Cubera Snapper. The bottom-dwelling Grouper is known for its large
size, succulent flesh, and challenging nature.
November:
Offshore: November is an amazing month, as all three types of marlin (Blue Marlin,
Black Marlin and Striped Marlin)
all along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Sailfish and dorado are also commonly caught
during this month, and trolling with live bait or lures is recommended. Yellowfin tuna can
also be caught offshore, and trolling with lures or live bait is the most effective technique
for targeting them.
Inshore: November is another excellent month for in-shore sport fishing on Costa Rica’s
Pacific coast. During this time, anglers can expect to catch various fish species,
including Roosterfish, Snook, Grouper, and Cubera Snapper.
December:
Offshore: December is another great month for catching Dorado along Costa Rica’s
Pacific coast. Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time, and trolling
with live bait or lures is recommended. The blue marlin is hitting offshore, and trolling with
rigged baits or artificial lures is the most effective technique for targeting them.
Inshore: December is the peak season for in-shore sport fishing on Costa Rica’s Pacific
coast. During this time, anglers can expect to catch a variety of fish species, including
Roosterfish, Snook, Grouper, Cubera Snapper, and Yellow fin Tuna which is a popular
game fish among anglers due to their size, strength, and delicious taste.
In conclusion, the Pacific coast of Costa Rica offers some of the best sport fishing
opportunities in the world, with a diverse range of pelagic sport fish species available
throughout the year. From January to June, anglers can expect to catch sailfish, marlin,
tuna, and dorado each month, offering unique opportunities. By using the
right techniques and handling fish with care, anglers can have a successful and
enjoyable fishing experience in this beautiful region.