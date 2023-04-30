Your Guide to Inshore and Offshore Sport Fishing on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast

A Month-By-Month Breakdown Of The Best Catches

Jaco Fishing Charter: Inshore Trip



January:

p The Pacific coast of Costa Rica is a world-renowned destination for sport fishingenthusiasts. The region offers a diverse range of pelagic sport fish species throughoutthe year, with December to April being considered the peak season for many of themost sought-after fish. In this article, we will discuss the major pelagic sport fish speciesfound offshore and inshore along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast month by month and thebest techniques and tips to catch them.The best time of year to fish in Costa Rica is during the months of December through ril A and the best area to fish are the Pacific Coast. December through April is also whenyou will see Costa Rica’s major Costa Rica billfish tournaments take place. To give you anidea of how amazing sportfishing is in Costa Rica, the 2023 Signature Triple Crown andLadies Only Tournament billfish series closed out with 2,327 billfish releases over 12days!



Offshore: January is a fantastic month for sailfish fishing along Costa Rica’s Pacific

coast. These acrobatic fish can be found in large numbers offshore, and trolling with live

bait or teasers is an effective technique for targeting them. Blue and black marlin can

also be caught during this time, and circle hooks are recommended for their

conservation benefits. It’s important to note that catch-and-release is the standard

practice for billfish sport fishing in Costa Rica, and anglers should handle fish with care

to ensure their survival.



Inshore: In January, Costa Rican summer is just kicking into high gear, and the waters off

the Pacific coast of Costa Rica house a variety of in-shore sport fish species, including

Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, the fun is guaranteed. The Roosterfish are very

aggressive and heavy hitters with endurance and are the favorite target for anglers.

Snappers are also commonly caught in January, with the Red Snapper being the prize

catch. Jacks are also common, with the Crevalle Jack and Yellow Jack being

regularly caught.



February:



Offshore: The deep sea fishing in February is an excellent month for catching sailfish

and tuna along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Yellowfin tuna and bigeye tuna are both

commonly caught during this month, and trolling with lures or live bait is an effective

technique for targeting them. For sailfish, trolling with teasers and live bait is

recommended. Anglers should also be prepared for the occasional blue or black marlin

that may take the bait.

Yellowfin Tuna: Offshore Trip



Inshore: February is another great month for in-shore fishing along the West coast of

Costa Rica. This month is great for anglers hunting Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks,

just like in January. In addition, February is a great month for targeting Grouper, with the

Black Grouper and Goliath Grouper are the most commonly caught.



March:

Offshore: In March, the sailfish and tuna fishing along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast is

exciting. Striped marlin can also be caught during this time. Similar to the previous

months, trolling with live bait or lures is an effective technique for targeting sailfish and

tuna. For striped marlin, trolling with artificial lures or rigged baits is recommended. The blue

and black marlin is not as frequent in March but be prepared to hook into one of these

predators.

Fishing For Marlin Costa Rica During March



Inshore: March is also fantastic for in-shore fishing. The warm coastal waters are very

active with Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, just like in the previous two months.

However, this month is perfect for hunting the large, elusive, and hard-fighting Cubera

Snapper.



April:



Offshore: April marks the beginning of the end of the peak sailfish season along Costa

Rica’s Pacific coast, however, there is still sailfish to be caught during this time.

Yellowfin tuna are commonly caught this month, and trolling with lures or live bait is

effective for both species.



Inshore: Just like in the previous months, April’s in-shore waters on Costa Rica’s West

coast of Costa Rica see plenty of Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks. In addition, April is a

great month for targeting Amberjack, which is known for its hard-fighting ability and a

fav for its great taste.



May:



Offshore: May is known as a very good month for marlin season along Costa Rica’s Pacific

coast, with blue and black marlin being commonly caught. Yellowfin tuna and Dorado

(mahi-mahi) can also be caught during this time. Trolling with artificial lures or rigged

baits is effective for targeting marlin, and heavy tackle is necessary to handle their

strength. Live bait or lures can be used for yellowfin tuna and Dorado.



Inshore: In May, Pacific anglers can target Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, just like in

the previous months. In addition, May is a great month for targeting the powerful and

hard-fighting Dorado, which is well respected for its acrobatic air-time and very

aggressive nature.

Red Snapper Fishing: Bottom Fishing



June:



Offshore: June is an excellent month for marlin fishing along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast,

with abundant blue and black marlin. Yellowfin tuna and Dorado can also be

caught during this time. Trolling with artificial lures or rigged baits is the most effective

technique for targeting marlin. Live bait or lures can be used for yellowfin tuna and

Dorado. It’s important to note that the waters can be choppy during this time, and

anglers should be prepared for rough conditions.



Inshore: June on the Pacific coast sees the usual gang of Roosterfish, Snapper, and

Jacks, just like in the previous months. June is a fantastic month for targeting the hard-fighting and tasty Yellowfin Tuna. These streamlined torpedoes can hit burst speeds

reaching 30 mph and can strike hard.



July:



Offshore: July is a very hot month for blue marlin fishing along the Pacific coast. These

impressive fish can be caught offshore, and trolling with rigged baits or artificial lures is

the most effective technique for targeting them, especially around the FADs (Fish

Aggregating Device). Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time,

and trolling with live bait or lures is recommended.

Sportfishing Roosterfish: During July



Inshore: In July, anglers can still target Roosterfish, Snapper, and Jacks, just like in the

previous months. However, July is also a great month for hooking into a powerful and

hard-fighting Wahoo; with lightning-fast runs, and impressive sharp teeth, the Wahoo

should be on every angler’s bucket list.



August:



Offshore: Blue marlin continues to hit in August all along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.

Trolling with rigged baits or artificial lures is still the most effective technique for hooking

into them. Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time, and trolling

with live bait or lures is recommended. Dorado is also commonly caught during this

month, and trolling with lures or casting with surface plugs is an effective and fun

technique for getting their attention.



Inshore: August on the waters off the Pacific coast is still showing plenty of Roosterfish,

Snapper and Jacks, as we have seen in the previous months. August is also a great

month to hook into a hard-fighting and delicious Spanish Mackerel.



September:



Offshore: September is a fantastic month for catching yellowfin tuna along the Pacific

coast. These powerful fish can be caught offshore, and trolling with lures or live bait is

the most effective technique for targeting them. Sailfish, blue marlin, and dorado can

also be caught during this time, and trolling with live bait or lures is recommended.

Dorado Sportfishing



Inshore: During September, anglers have the opportunity to catch a variety of fish

species, including Roosterfish, Snook, and Amberjack. Snooks are famous for their

aggressive behavior and acrobatic jumps when hooked. Amberjack, also known as the

“reef donkey,” is a powerful fish that is prized for its tasty flesh.



October:



Offshore: This is a great month for catching Dorado along the Pacific coast. These

colorful fish are very active offshore and trolling with lures or casting with surface plugs

is the best way to target them; you will get plenty of air time, and sudden, fast direction

changes. Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time and trolling

with live bait or lures is recommended.



Inshore: October’s in-shore sport fishing on the Pacific is, in a word, excellent, with lots

of active fish species available for anglers to experience. Roosterfish, Snook, and

Amberjack are still prevalent during this time, with the addition of species like the

Grouper and the Cubera Snapper. The bottom-dwelling Grouper is known for its large

size, succulent flesh, and challenging nature.

Needle Fish: Inshore Fishing



November:



Offshore: November is an amazing month, as all three types of marlin (Blue Marlin,

Black Marlin and Striped Marlin)

all along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Sailfish and dorado are also commonly caught

during this month, and trolling with live bait or lures is recommended. Yellowfin tuna can

also be caught offshore, and trolling with lures or live bait is the most effective technique

for targeting them.



Inshore: November is another excellent month for in-shore sport fishing on Costa Rica’s

Pacific coast. During this time, anglers can expect to catch various fish species,

including Roosterfish, Snook, Grouper, and Cubera Snapper.



December:



Offshore: December is another great month for catching Dorado along Costa Rica’s

Pacific coast. Sailfish and yellowfin tuna can also be caught during this time, and trolling

with live bait or lures is recommended. The blue marlin is hitting offshore, and trolling with

rigged baits or artificial lures is the most effective technique for targeting them.



Inshore: December is the peak season for in-shore sport fishing on Costa Rica’s Pacific

coast. During this time, anglers can expect to catch a variety of fish species, including

Roosterfish, Snook, Grouper, Cubera Snapper, and Yellow fin Tuna which is a popular

game fish among anglers due to their size, strength, and delicious taste.

In conclusion, the Pacific coast of Costa Rica offers some of the best sport fishing

opportunities in the world, with a diverse range of pelagic sport fish species available

throughout the year. From January to June, anglers can expect to catch sailfish, marlin,

tuna, and dorado each month, offering unique opportunities. By using the

right techniques and handling fish with care, anglers can have a successful and

enjoyable fishing experience in this beautiful region.

