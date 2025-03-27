The country’s most important automotive trade show, Expomóvil 2025, returns with an exciting surprise for its attendees: a raffle for three vehicles. From tomorrow until March 30th, the Pedregal Events Center will become the largest showcase for the automotive sector, offering visitors the chance to see the latest models of sedans, SUVs, electric cars, hybrids, and much more.

Raffle of the three vehicles in the event

The organizers have announced that attendees can participate in the raffle simply by registering and scanning the QR codes distributed throughout the fairgrounds. “The raffle of the three vehicles is our way of saying thank you for being part of the automotive enthusiast community that will gather at Expomóvil 2025. We want this experience to be not only an opportunity to learn about the latest in the automotive market, but also an exciting event full of surprises for all attendees,” said Carlos Aguilar, Executive Director of AIVEMA.

With the participation of more than 76 brands, including some making their debut at the fair, Expomóvil 2025 promises to exceed expectations, showcasing innovations in technology, safety, and sustainable mobility. In addition to the vehicle exhibition, attendees will have access to exclusive financing offers provided by seven banking institutions.

Expomóvil 2025 doors will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission will be ¢3,500 (VAT included), while children under 12 and seniors will be admitted free. The fair is designed to be an inclusive event, even allowing pets.

Credit options will be available

In addition to the financing options offered by the brands themselves, seven banks will offer exclusive plans for vehicle purchases, reaffirming Expomóvil’s position as the best opportunity of the year for those looking to purchase a car with preferential terms.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR