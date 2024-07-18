Young Miko Costa Rican Concert Tickets Will Soon Be On Sale

If you want to attend the concert that Young Miko will offer in Costa Rica, starting Monday, July 15, you can buy your ticket. The event will be on October 12, at Parque Viva, this is the singer’s first world tour.

The show will be for people over 15 years old, while the Commission for the Control and Qualification of Public Entertainment of the Ministry of Justice and Peace issues its resolution.

The pre-sale begins for American Express customers on the 15th and 16th; Later it will be the turn of the BAC pre-sale from Wednesday the 17th to Friday the 19th of July; while the general sale will begin on Saturday, July 20. Pre-sales and general sale will be enabled at 10 a.m. Prices range from ₡47,700 to ₡65 thousand.

Talented artist

Young Miko is preparing a show with which he seeks to surprise and exceed the expectations of his fans, whom he will please by performing live some of the songs from his album att., among which Rookie of the Year, ID and Curita stand out, this The latter debuted in the top 10 of the Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts.

The artist, who was hailed by The New York Times as one of the artists who will “shape the sound of 2024”, will make the XOXO Tour an unforgettable show for her followers, who will enjoy her energy, freshness and dedication on stage.

Facts in brief:

Young Miko “Xoxo Tour”

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Coca-Cola Amphitheater Venue, Parque Viva

Tickets on eticket.cr

Prices From ₡47,700 to ₡65 thousand

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR