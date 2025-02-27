Last wek, a new edition of the “Cerro Chirripó International Race” was held, an event that brings together hundreds of runners willing to challenge one of the most demanding terrains in Costa Rica. However, beyond the times and the podiums, the most inspiring story was that of Estela Obando, a 14-year-old girl from the Cabécar community .

The athlete, who had to walk two days through the mountains to reach the starting point, not only participated in the competition, but also became the two-time champion of the 12-kilometer women’s category.

A two-day journey to reach the goal

Obando is originally from Sitio Hilda, an indigenous community located in a remote area of ​​Talamanca. In order to compete, she undertook a 48-hour walk along rough trails until she reached the starting point of the race.

This titanic effort was not in vain, as the young runner managed to improve her own time from the previous edition, recording 1 hour, 27 minutes and 25 seconds, compared to 1 hour, 33 minutes and 9 seconds last year.

A promise of mountain athletics

Estela Obando’s victory in the women’s 12-kilometer category not only positions her as one of the great promises of mountain athletics in Costa Rica, but also highlights the resistance, discipline and fighting spirit that characterizes many young athletes from indigenous communities.

The Cerro Chirripó International Race, which this year celebrated its thirty-seventh edition, is recognized for its demanding route and its importance in the country’s sports calendar. For many runners, completing the course is an achievement in itself, but Estela’s story shows that, beyond the competition, true victory lies in perseverance.

An inspiration for new generations

Estela Obando’s case has moved the sports community and has served as an inspiration for many young people who dream of excelling in athletics. Her determination and love for competition have made her an example of overcoming obstacles, proving that there are no barriers when you have a clear goal.

At just 14 years old and with two consecutive titles in her category, the future of this promising young athlete looks promising. Her story is a reminder that talent and passion can flourish even in the most adverse conditions.

