    You Are Invited to Participate in the Ángela Acuña Braun National Award for Gender Equality and Equity in Costa Rica

    Journalistic investigations in favor of women's human rights that have been published between June 29, 2018 and March 1, 2024 can participate

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Minister of the Status of Women, Cindy Quesada Hernández and the executive president of the National Women’s Institute, Adilia Caravaca Zúñiga, announced today the opening of applications to participate in the Ángela Acuña Braun National Award for Gender Equality and Equity. 2024-2026.

    On this occasion, you can participate in the category of journalistic investigations in favor of women’s human rights, with publications made from June 29, 2018 to March 1, 2024,

    In the following modalities:

    • Television production with investigative reports, journalistic documentaries or series of investigative reports.
    • Radio production with investigative reports or series of investigative reports.
    • Written production in the form of investigative reporting or series of investigative reports.

    How to register

    People interested in participating can consult the requirements on the institution’s web portal: https://www.inamu.go.cr/web/inamu/postulaciones-para-premio-angela-acuna-braun-2024-2026 Their works must be delivered to the INAMU central offices, located on the west side of Mall San Pedro, Sigma Building. Reception of applications will be from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will run until April 30 of this year. For inquiries you can write to the email: [email protected] or by phone 2527-8454.

    The spirit of this award is to distinguish authors of social and/or journalistic investigations who, through their productions, promote the human rights of women from a gender perspective and contribute to eradicating discrimination and violence against women.

    Research that has been carried out in and for INAMU, sponsored or co-sponsored by the institution or whose authors have, on the date of the contest, a service relationship with the Institution, cannot applied.

    About Angela Acuña Braun

    Ángela Acuña Braun was a defender of women’s human rights, Benemérita de la Patria and the first female lawyer in Central America. In addition to her leadership and influence in the fight for the recognition of women’s suffrage, she ventured as an activist and researcher. Her contributions in the field of research and women’s rights are reason for national and international recognition, which is why her name was chosen to award the Ángela Acuña Braun National Prize for Gender Equality and Equity.

