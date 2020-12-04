For the twelfth consecutive year the Christmas event: “Tarde de Portales” (“Portales” is the artistic representation of the Birth of Baby Jesus in the Manger), will be held for the benefit of the Surí Educational Project. The event will be directed by María González on Thursday, December 10th, starting at 3:00 p.m. both in person and virtual. The face-to-face form will only be for 200 people at the Swiss Travel Event Center in Ciudad Colón, while the virtual form will allow thousands of people to connect through a link that they will receive when they make their donation to Surí.

This year the designer Carlos Gil will offer several decoration workshops. Likewise, you will be able to see the exhibition of portals that dozens of portal experts mount year after year. Two talks will be given: One will be given by the crib specialist Rosario de Juana and will be on “The History of the Portal”; while there will be a pleasant talk on “The meaning of Christmas and how to live it as a family.”

There will be musical presentations and Christmas carols with the international pianist Pablo Esquivel in a duo with the singer Marifé Quesada. In addition to the wonderful repertoire of the Elison Group.

As Julieta Rossi, one of the organizers, explained, “this year, when the person gives their donation to Surí, they receive a digital coupon that is full of discounts to buy at the virtual stands and with which they will also participate in the raffles that will be held, taking place from 3 pm and until 5 p.m. that ends “Tarde (Afternoon) of Portals ”.

For a noble cause

The donation for Tarde de Portales is ¢ 15,000. This money will be used entirely for the scholarships of the College and the Surí Training Center. You can make your donation to the BAC to the account # 915354245 (IBAN CR72010200009153542451) in the name of Asociación Hogar y Cultura, ID 3-002-066050. By sending your donation receipt to WhatsApp 6052-0102 you will get access to the event and the coupon for discounts and raffles.

If you want to promote your products and have a virtual stand during the fair, call 8818-8646. You can get more information on the Facebook of Tarde de Portales.