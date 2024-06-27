World “Take Your Dog to Work Day”: Benefits for Workplace Wellbeing

Every June 21, World Bring Your Dog to Work Day is commemorated, a date that aims to raise awareness among organizations to allow their employees to bring their pets to the office for that day.

According to MSD Animal Health specialists, pets produce the effect of the so-called “hormone of love and pleasure.” Oxytocin, which works as a neurotransmitter, generates a feeling of well-being and satisfaction almost immediately, promoting interpersonal relationships and a sense of independence.

According to the International Journal of Workplace Health Management, dog guardians, after 6 months of having them, are capable of better performance in their work tasks because they have optimal management of mental stress.

Sense of accompaniment

“Bringing dogs to the office gives a sense of accompaniment, not only to the pet’s guardian, but also to all other people. Furthermore, with their presence they help, on the one hand, to reduce people’s stress level because they need attention and this forces their guardians to have short periods of rest. On the other hand, it helps improve people’s mood and encourages interpersonal relationships,” explained Adrian Polo, Veterinary Doctor and Technical Manager of the Companion Animal Unit of MSD Animal Health in Central America, the Caribbean and Ecuador (CENCA EC).

According to Kantar Mercaplan 2020, 85% of Costa Rican people have pets and of these, 73% are dogs. The presence of dogs in the workplace is proposed as a possible way to increase the job satisfaction of workers in an organization, ensuring their well-being and improving the perception of support from the company.

“It is important to keep in mind that taking them to the office should be a comfortable experience and in which they have a defined safe place, so that they can relax and rest without being disturbed. To do this, it must be taken into account that it is a space with a pleasant temperature, with space, easy access, where they have their toys, a suitable place to relieve themselves, as well as food and water,” Polo explained.

Preventive medicine

Finally, to ensure a good experience for the collaborators and the dogs, the veterinary doctors at MSD Animal Health remember the importance of preventive medicine to ensure the health of pets, through hygiene and care habits that prevent the appearance from external parasites such as fleas and ticks. As well as how important it is to go to an animal health specialist, to guarantee that the treatments are appropriate, of the best quality and ensuring that they are given the exact dose for their effectiveness. To the same extent, it is important that pets have their vaccination schedule updated based on their needs and risk factors, but always under the direction of the pet’s veterinarian.

