    World Music Journey

    Music sweetens the world, teaches customs and comforts man. It is educational discipline that makes people sweeter, more moral, more reasonable ... Martin Luther

    That is why through the melody of music we want to introduce you to the talent of Camilo Paltronieri, a native Costa Rican musician, sound engineer, audio and visual producer. That through beautiful old instruments (Hang, Shehnai Didj among others) combined with the latest technology creates a unique sound designed for the most demanding tastes.

    Paltronieri will have the opportunity to delight you all through his talents this Friday, December 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Resonance retreat center-Playa Hermosa Jaco facilities.

