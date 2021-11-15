World Music Journey

That is why through the melody of music we want to introduce you to the talent of Camilo Paltronieri, a native Costa Rican musician, sound engineer, audio and visual producer. That through beautiful old instruments (Hang, Shehnai Didj among others) combined with the latest technology creates a unique sound designed for the most demanding tastes.

Paltronieri will have the opportunity to delight you all through his talents this Friday, December 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Resonance retreat center-Playa Hermosa Jaco facilities.

