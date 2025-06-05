World Digestive Health Day, commemorated since 2005 by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), serves as an urgent reminder of the growing challenges Costa Rica faces in this area. From acid reflux to colorectal cancer, digestive diseases are seriously impacting the quality of life of thousands of Costa Ricans and threatening national public health.

“Digestive care not only influences how we feel every day, but also plays a key role in preventing chronic diseases and some types of cancer. Good intestinal health is essential for a long and healthy life,” explains Dr. Manfred Aguilar, gastroenterologist at the Equilibrium Clinic.

According to the specialist, the most common digestive diseases in the country are divided into two large groups: those that affect the gastrointestinal tract, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastric ulcers, chronic gastritis, polyps, and colon cancer, and those that affect organs such as the liver and pancreas. Among the most frequently reported functional conditions is irritable bowel syndrome, which affects up to 20% of the world’s population and is one of the leading causes of absenteeism from work.

Furthermore, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has emerged as the most common cause of end-stage liver disease in Costa Rica. Forty percent of cases can progress to cirrhosis if not detected and treated early. “Most of these diseases can be prevented or treated with early diagnosis, which is why it is vital that checkups be performed by a board-certified gastroenterologist, who has the necessary training to evaluate and perform endoscopic procedures accurately and safely,” emphasizes Dr. Aguilar.

Warning Figures

Statistics reflect the magnitude of the problem:

In 2020, Costa Rica reported 1,257 cases of colorectal cancer, the second most common cancer in men and women.

More than 1,500 people between the ages of 20 and 50 are living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Between 2019 and 2022, 1,026 cases of hepatitis B and 26 of hepatitis C were confirmed.

Around 40% of Latin Americans suffer from reflux at least once a month.

Liver cancer is the third most lethal cancer in the world.

According to INCIENSA (National Institute of Cancer Research), 7 out of 10 Costa Ricans between the ages of 40 and 50 are overweight or obese.

Irritable bowel syndrome particularly affects women between the ages of 20 and 50 and is the most commonly diagnosed gastrointestinal disorder in the country.

“Gastric and colon cancer are of particular concern in Costa Rica, where the incidence is among the highest in the world. Genetic factors and the presence of Helicobacter pylori are believed to be behind these alarming numbers,” adds Dr. Aguilar.

Good news

The good news is that many of these diseases can be prevented or effectively treated if detected early. Dr. Aguilar recommends starting preventive checkups starting at age 40-45, especially in people with a family history or persistent symptoms.

He also emphasizes that procedures such as upper gastrointestinal endoscopy or colonoscopy should be performed by board-certified gastroenterologists, who have the necessary medical training to interpret the findings, take biopsies, and handle the procedure accurately.

“Seeing the right specialist makes the difference between a timely diagnosis and an avoidable complication. It’s not just about detecting, but also knowing how to interpret what is found,” the specialist concludes.

Dr. Aguilar emphasizes that World Digestive Health Day is an opportunity to reflect on habits and take concrete actions to improve diet, reduce sedentary lifestyles, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and conduct regular medical checkups.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR