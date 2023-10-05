More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    World BBQ Championship Selects Costa Rica as Its Headquarters for the First Time

    This event will have the participation of more than 50 teams from various countries

    By TCRN STAFF
    16
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    For the first time in history, Costa Rica will host the World BBQ Association’s prestigious Intercontinental BBQ Championships.This competition brings together the champions from each member country of the WBQA (World Grill Association).

    A tough competition

     This event will feature the participation of more than 50 teams from various countries, who will compete for the title of world champion.The judges, in charge of selecting the champion, are accredited and come from 14 different countries, including the United States, France and Germany.The Intercontinental BBQ Championships will take place from November 17 to 19 at the La Caraña Horse Riding Club, from 12 noon to 11 p.m.

    A unique opportunity

     “This is a unique opportunity for visitors to learn more about the world of grilling, we work on an open kitchen model where visitors will be able to see how the grill is prepared and handled, open fires that will guarantee a very colorful show of aromas. and flavors,” commented José Pablo Formal, president of the World BBQ Association Costa Rica.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Karol G Will Bring Its “Tribute to Female Empowerment” Concert to Costa Rica
    Next article
    Air France and KLM Increase to 11 Weekly Flights Between Europe and Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Alzheimer’s, a reality that affects more and more people

    The clinical manifestations that occur in a patient with Alzheimer's are due to alterations in various neurotransmitters synthesized
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »