Every May 1st, millions of people worldwide celebrate Workers’ Day, a date that honors the historic struggle for labor rights and recognizes the value of work as an engine of development and social justice.

The origin of this commemoration dates back to 1886 in the United States when thousands of workers took to the streets of Chicago demanding an eight-hour workday. The protest, known as the Haymarket Riot, marked a turning point in the history of the labor movement. As a result of those events, the date was adopted by the international labor movement as a reminder of the importance of organization and resistance in the search for fair working conditions.

Today, more than a simple ephemeris, Workers’ Day invites us to reflect on current challenges: job insecurity, automation, inequality, and the need to guarantee decent jobs for all. It is also a day to thank those who, from different trades and professions, contribute every day to the progress of our societies.

On this Workers’ Day, let us celebrate not only work but also the dignity of those who do it.

History in Costa Rica

Costa Rica celebrated Labor Day for the first time in 1913, in solidarity with international workers’ struggles. Over time, this day has been consolidated as a day of reflection and vindication of labor rights in the country.

What it means today

May 1st recognizes the working class’s importance in the development of Costa Rican society. Traditionally, unions and social organizations organize marches and activities to highlight the labor field’s achievements and pending struggles.

Legal Environment

In Costa Rica, May 1st is a mandatory paid holiday, as established in Article 148 of the Labor Code. This means that regardless of whether the worker works on this day or not, they are entitled to receive the corresponding salary. If the employee renders services on this date, they must receive an additional payment, by the provisions of the labor legislation in force.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that today, Workers’ Day continues to be an emblematic date in Costa Rica, where we reflect on the progress, abilities, achievements, and threats faced by those who have on their shoulders the difficult task of moving our country forward through their effort, that is, their work.

