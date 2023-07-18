Women’s Empowerment Platform Celebrates Three Years of Powerful Stories in Costa Rica

The female empowerment podcast ¡Qué Intensas! celebrates three years of growth as a women’s empowerment platform.Founded by Costa Rican entrepreneurs Marianne Hütt and Ximena Esquivel, the project has three seasons and more than 140 episodes,

How intense! has interviewed nearly 150 inspiring women, including Debi Nova, Adriana Echandi, Daniela Zamora, and Carolina Hidalgo.The focus on authenticity has spawned a tribe of fans who have downloaded its episodes more than 77,000 times.

Beginning with personal power

“We firmly believe that female empowerment begins with personal power. Our purpose is to make visible the stories of extraordinary women to generate a shared reality, where everyone feels accompanied in their experiences,” said Hütt.

Through free weekly content broadcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and national radio, Marianne and Ximena share powerful stories that address topics like wellness, leadership, entrepreneurship, and more.

In 2022, they organized the Intensas Festival, a face-to-face event that brought together more than 150 women and allowed them to experience the tangible impact of the connection between women.

An even richer and more meaningful experience

“From this experience, we realized that the future of our community lies in combining face-to-face events with digital content, offering an even richer and more meaningful experience for all the women involved,” said Esquivel.

The episodes of How Intense! are available on podcast platforms and on Amplify Radio 95.5 FM every Wednesday at 7:30 am.