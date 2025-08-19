The Wolaba Parade organizing committee proudly announces the return of this cultural festival for its eleventh edition, after a one-year hiatus due to lack of funding. This 2025, under the theme “Big Parade: Back to the Roots,” the event will pay tribute to Afro-Descendant Historical Month and celebrate more than 12 years of history, tradition, and growth as one of the most representative cultural expressions of the Southern Caribbean region of Costa Rica.

An Origin That Flourished with the Community

The Wolaba Parade was born in 2013 as part of the Diaspora of Flowers, an activity that marked the closing of an Afro-descendant film festival. On that occasion, the community organized a parade that quickly became a tradition that is eagerly awaited year after year. Scheduled for the weekend before the famous Limón Parade, the event took its name from the community committee formed to organize it.

“Wolaba” comes from Limón Creole, a language that the Afro-descendant community of Puerto Viejo has proudly maintained and promoted. Today, the Wolaba Parade is a cultural symbol that unites music, dance, cuisine, and Afro-Caribbean pride.

Three Days of Celebration

The festival will take place on August 21, 22, and 23 in Puerto Viejo, with activities for all ages:

The Grand Parade: The Heart of the Festival

The central event will be the Grand Wolaba Parade, on Saturday, August 23 at noon. The parade will travel down Puerto Viejo’s main street, starting at the El Diamante Supermarket and ending at the Banco Nacional, filling the town with music, color, and spectacular costumes that represent the richness of the Afro-Caribbean culture.

Concert Schedule:

Thursday, August 21 – Starting at 12 p.m., activities for children.

● Glenda Brown

● Puerta Vieja

● Rumba y Son

● Sabor y Más

● Mezzopiano

● Mezzopiano & Jan Felix

● Elena Umaña

● DJ Acon

Friday, August 22 – Starting at 12 p.m., activities for children.

● Sage Monroe

● Luna May Fashion Show

● Limón National Band & Kawe Calypso

● Plan B

● Elite Band with guests:

• Mike Joseph

• A Roar Talawa

• Shell Dixon

● La Solución (highlight of the evening)

Saturday, August 23 – Concerts starting at 6 p.m., after the show.

● Zamok

● Chacra and its Calypso Caliente

● Shani & The Dance Tribe

● Elite Band with guests:

• Ras Zacharri

• Jahricio

• Ghettox

● Un Rojo Reggae Band (official festival closing)

A festival made by and for the community

The Wolaba Parade is made possible thanks to the collaboration of local businesses that provide donations, lodging, and food for artists, as well as the volunteer work of the organizing committee and community members. Their collective efforts ensure that this tradition lives on and grows each year.

Open Invitation

The organizing committee invites Costa Ricans and visitors to be part of this unique experience that honors Afro-descendant roots, promotes community unity, and celebrates the spirit of the Southern Caribbean. After a year of absence, the 2025 edition promises a reunion filled with music, dance, and cultural pride.

More information and updates:

Follow the official social media channels and share your moments using the hashtag: #WolabaParade2025 .

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.