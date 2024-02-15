With 20 Shows Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Anniversary

With a total of ten shows that will be presented twice, the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 21st anniversary in a big way. For each concert, there will be an outstanding group of national artists who will give life to voices that have made history in the world of music. “Music without Borders” is the name of the group’s 2024 season, which this time will take its shows to communities outside of GAM.

A very special event

Marvin Araya, director of the Philharmonic, invited the Zarcero Municipal Band to unite talents in a special event. The annual agenda, which promises more surprises, has the support of Banco LAFISE and Visa. Through the financial institution’s social networks, dynamics will be carried out for the raffle of tickets and special benefits for clients.

Year Schedule:

February 17 and 18 Regional Mexican Concert, Melico Salazar

March 9 and 10 Remembering Cerati, Melico Salazar

May 25 and 26 Tom Sawyer, Tribute to RUSH, Melico Salazar

June 1 and 2: Costa Rica in Concert, Melico Salazar

August 31 and September 1 Taylor’s Swift Version, National Auditorium

September 21 and 22 Philharmonic Hip Hop, National Auditorium

October 12 and 13 Glam Rock, National Auditorium

November 2 and 3 What’s my Age, National Auditorium

November 30 and December 1 The Best of Luis Miguel, National Auditorium

December 17 and 18 Somos Latinos, National Auditorium