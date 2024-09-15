More
    Why Should You Not Eat Cheese Before Having Sex? We Explain

    According to experts, people should not consume cheese before sexual activity, as it could cause various effects on the functioning of the body. What other foods do you recommend avoiding?

    Eating certain foods before having sex can influence overall well-being and sexual function. Here are some key points about cheese and other foods that could affect your sexual experience:

    Gas and Upset Stomach:

    Cheese can cause gas and upset stomach in some people, especially if consumed in large quantities or if you are lactose intolerant. This discomfort can affect appetite and comfort during sexual relations.

    Bad Breath:

    Some cheeses have a strong odor that can contribute to bad breath, which can be uncomfortable for close interactions.

    Hormones and Estrogens:

    Commercial cheeses often come from milk from cows treated with hormones and antibiotics. These substances can potentially influence the production of hormones such as estrogen and testosterone, which are related to libido.

    Nutritional Benefits of Cheese

    Despite these possible negative effects, cheese also has several nutritional benefits:

    High Quality Proteins: Important for tissue repair and muscle development.

    Calcium: Essential for bone health.

    Vitamins and Minerals: Includes vitamin B12, vitamin A, phosphorus, zinc, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and selenium.

    Other Foods to Avoid Before Sexual Relations

    Alcohol:

    Excessive consumption can decrease sexual desire and affect sexual function.

    Foods Rich in Saturated Fats:

    Saturated fats can negatively affect blood circulation, which can impact sexual response.

    Processed Foods and Refined Sugar:

    These foods can contribute to health problems such as obesity and cardiovascular disease, which can influence sexual desire and function.

    Caffeine:

    Too much caffeine can cause nervousness and anxiety, which can decrease sexual desire in some people.

    Soy Based Foods:

    Some studies suggest that soy-based foods may have an estrogenic effect and affect hormonal balance, although this may vary between individuals.

    General Recommendations

    Moderation: As with many foods, moderation is key. Consuming cheese and other foods with balance and attention to personal reactions can help maximize the benefits and minimize the negative effects.

    Personal Knowledge: Knowing how your body reacts to certain foods can help you make informed decisions about what you eat before important events, like having sex.

    In short, cheese and other foods can have an impact on sexual function, but these effects can vary from person to person. Considering moderation and observing how your body reacts to certain foods can be helpful in optimizing your general and sexual well-being.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
