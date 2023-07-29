More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Why Costa Rica is Such an Admired Country in the World

    A stable and progressive Society

    By TCRN STAFF
    21
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica is a democratic, free, independent, multiethnic and multicultural Republic located in the heart of the Central American region. Its capital is San José and its official language is Spanish, although the indigenous languages ​​Bribri, Cabécar, Guaymí, Malecu or Guatuso, Boruca or Brunca and Térraba are spoken in a minority. A part of its population also speaks Creole English or Limonian Creole. It limits to the north with the Republic of Nicaragua, to the southeast with the Republic of Panama, to the west with the Pacific Ocean and to the east with the Caribbean Sea.

    Geography

     It has a total area of ​​51,100 km2, and its geographic division consists of seven provinces: Guanacaste, Puntarenas, San José, Heredia, Puntarenas, Limón, and Cartago. It has an important number of active volcanoes and its highest point is Cerro Chirripó (3,821m), located in the Cordillera de Talamanca.

    Diversity

    Despite constituting a small territory, the country is considered one of the most diverse in the world, since the species that inhabit here constitute 6% of the world’s biodiversity. The conservation policy, the creation of national parks and the awareness of the citizenship help in the preservation of these natural resources.

    Peace-loving

     Costa Rica has been an army-free country since 1948, at which time the country decided to invest and focus the efforts dedicated to this institution on the education and health of the population, a measure that consolidated the centenary Costa Rican civilian tradition. The high investment and the universalization of education strengthen a modern national educational system, which conceives education as a means of social mobility and political equality. Added to the above are the achievements in health and the universalization of social security, all of which have earned the country recognition as one of the most consolidated democracies in the Americas.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Ten Curious Notes That You Did Not Know About the Annexation of Nicoya Party to Costa Rica
    Next article
    WhatsApp Will Stop Working on Some Smartphones Starting August 1st, 2023
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomicTCRN STAFF -

    These 3 Economic Impacts Will Costa Rica Suffer If the United States Raises Interest Rates

    "Now, the decision of the Central Bank to continue lowering its monetary policy rate depends on what the Federal Reserve does.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »