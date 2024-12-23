Knowing the practices of our ancestors and getting those answers of who we are, what our purpose is, and where we are going, can be some of the best life experiences, of course, in each person’s time, and the best and specialized guides on that path of transformation.

A gift, that is how we can describe Resonance and Sovereign Alliance when enjoying the different contributions that each one has to our life. For this and more, we wanted to talk with Diego Diaz, a member of Resonance and leader of the Sovereign Alliance Foundation.

Diego Diaz is a native of Costa Rica and an eternal student, always wanting to learn more about everything and everyone, especially when it comes to music, art, and self-knowledge, as he says: maintaining the value of confidence, patience, and determination.

Within the Resonance Costa Rica community, Díaz serves as ceremonial support and coordination for retreats that integrate healing practices and consciousness expansion. Her focus is to serve as a support to retreat guests and as a bridge between ceremonial spaces and additional activities within the retreat agenda.

“I am in charge of creating spaces for personal or collective connection and expansion, using tools such as cacao, music, and word circles, among others. In addition, I collaborate in the planning and execution of events that foster connection with nature and the development of a conscious community” she mentioned.

With the Alianza Soberana Foundation, her work focuses on leading projects for the preservation of ancestral wisdom and promoting autonomy in various areas of action. She creates initiatives that promote the regeneration of medicinal plants through reforestation campaigns for socio-environmental impact, music medicine in search of support for local artists’ proposals, and the construction of support networks for indigenous communities. “My work here also includes: planning and organizing experiences aligned with ancestral traditions.”

Definition and Purpose of Resonance

Resonance is more than a physical space in Jacó; it is a community dedicated to holistic wellness and conscious living. Its mission is to create an environment where people can explore their inner self, find balance, and develop sustainable practices that foster harmony with nature.

The purpose of Resonance is to facilitate co-living and co-working experiences, as well as healing and expansion retreats that allow participants to reconnect with their life purpose.

The space combines elements of healing, education, and sustainability to cultivate a deep sense of community and personal freedom.

Resonance’s impact on his life and benefits for others

For Diego, Resonance has been a catalyst in his spiritual and emotional growth. “It has given me access to tools and practices that foster self-knowledge and healing. I have found a sense of belonging and purpose in collaborating with a community that shares values of respect for nature and collective well-being” he said.

For others, Resonance can offer a safe space for self-knowledge and expansion. Its programs help people reconnect with their essence, overcome emotional blocks, and find clarity on their path.

The combination of ancient practices, such as working with medicinal plants and modern healing techniques, creates a transformative experience that can benefit both the individual and the community.

Resonance’s current services and upcoming events

Resonance offers a variety of services including wellness retreats, cacao ceremonies, personal growth workshops, and co-living and co-working programs. Each activity is designed to foster a connection with oneself and the natural environment.

In terms of events, several retreats are scheduled for 2025 called ‘The Guide Inside’ and workshops: In March there will be a cultural exchange called ‘Ancestral Culture’ where Indigenous communities from different parts of the country and other countries come together. These events include direct ceremonies with medicinal plants, conscious movement, and art workshops, cultural concerts, community gatherings to explore issues of sustainability and holistic wellness, craft fairs, and more.

About Alianza Soberana: purpose and creation

The Sovereign Alliance Foundation was created with the goal of preserving and revitalizing ancestral wisdom, focusing on six key areas of sovereignty: consciousness, land, water, energy, food, and data.

This organization seeks to empower indigenous communities and individuals to reclaim their autonomy and live in harmony with nature.

Its mission is to create a legal and cultural framework that allows for the sustainability of these practices and their expansion in an increasingly centralized world. It also works on projects for the regeneration of natural resources, the production of medicinal music, and the creation of circular economies and support networks.

Relationship between Resonance and Alianza Soberana

In Diego’s view, Resonance and Alianza Soberana are deeply connected, sharing a common vision of wellness and sovereignty.

While Resonance focuses on providing personally expanding experiences through retreats and co-living, the Alliance works on ancestral cultural preservation and sustainability projects. “Both organizations collaborate to create an ecosystem where personal and community growth are intertwined.”

We thank Diego for sharing all that they do through these two great spaces in Costa Rica and add his invitation to all of you, our readers: “I invite all people interested in holistic wellness and the preservation of the wisdom of native peoples to approach both Resonance and the Sovereign Alliance. These spaces offer unique opportunities to reconnect with our essence, heal, and be part of a community committed to collective wellness and sustainability. Together, we can create a more conscious future in harmony with Mother Earth.

For more information, you can visit Resonance and Alianza Sobeeana’s networks: Instagram accounts @resonance.costarica, @sovereignty.alliance and websites: www.resonancecr.com

and www.sovereigntyalliancefoundation.com

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR