Where Can I Practice Tennis and Golf in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica is a haven for outdoor sports enthusiasts, and golf and tennis are no exception. With its stunning natural landscapes and year-round warm climate, Costa Rica offers a wide range of options for playing both sports in a tropical paradise.

World-class golf courses

For golf enthusiasts, Costa Rica boasts several world-class courses that cater to players of all skill levels. One popular destination for golf in Costa Rica is the ReservaConchal Golf Club, located in Guanacaste on the country’s Pacific Coast. This 18-hole, par-71 course was designed by renowned golfer Robert Trent Jones II and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding lush landscape. The course features challenging fairways, well-maintained greens, and pristine bunkers, making it a favorite among golfers looking for a unique and memorable playing experience.

Another top golf destination in Costa Rica is the Hacienda Pinilla Golf Club, also located in Guanacaste. This 18-hole course was designed by Mike Young and offers players the chance to test their skills amidst rolling hills, dense forests, and sparkling lakes. The course is known for its challenging layout and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, making it a must-visit for golfers looking to enjoy the beauty of Costa Rica while honing their game.

For tennis enthusiasts, Costa Rica offers a variety of options for playing the sport in a picturesque setting. One popular destination for tennis in Costa Rica is the Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, located in Herradura on the country’s Pacific Coast. This luxury resort boasts several well-maintained tennis courts that are available for guests to use, as well as tennis lessons and clinics for players of all levels. The resort’s beautiful ocean views and lush tropical gardens provide the perfect backdrop for a leisurely game of tennis in paradise.

Another top destination for tennis in Costa Rica is the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, located on the country’s northern Pacific Coast. This luxury resort offers guests access to several clay tennis courts, as well as private lessons and clinics with professional tennis instructors. Players can enjoy a challenging game of tennis surrounded by the resort’s stunning natural beauty, including lush forests, pristine beaches, and panoramic ocean views.

Something for everyone

In addition to these top destinations, Costa Rica also offers several other options for playing golf and tennis, including private clubs, resorts, and public courses and courts. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner looking to improve your game, Costa Rica has something to offer every sports enthusiast. So pack your golf clubs or tennis racquet and head to Costa Rica for an unforgettable sporting experience in paradise.

