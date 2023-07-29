WhatsApp Will Stop Working on Some Smartphones Starting August 1st, 2023

WhatsApp will stop working on more than 30 smartphone models as of August 1st, 2023. What is the reason for this? Well, taking into account the constant updates of the messaging network, it will no longer be compatible on these phones.

So far, WhatsApp is compatible with mobile devices that have the Android operating system version 4.1 and later, phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, and iPhone cell phones with iOS version 12 and up.

But, on which cell phones will WhatsApp stop working? Here is the list of them:

Samsung

•Samsung Galaxy Core

• Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

• Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

• Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

• Samsung Galaxy Trend II

• Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2

iPhone

• iPhone 5

• iphone 5c

• iPhone 6S

•iPhone SE

• iPhone 6S Plus

LG

• LG Optimus L3 II Dual

• LG Optimus L5 II

• LG Optimus F5

• LG Optimus L3 II

• LG Optimus L7II

• LG Optimus L5 Dual

• LG Optimus L7 Dual

• LG Optimus F3

• LG Optimus F3Q

• LG Optimus L2 II

• LG Optimus L4 II

• LG Optimus F6

• LG Enact

• LG Lucid 2

• LG Optimus F7

Huawei

• Huawei Ascend Mate

•Huawei Ascend G740

•Huawei Ascend D2

Devices from other brands

• Sony Xperia M

• Lenovo A820

• ZTE V956 – UMI X2

• ZTE Grand S Flex

• ZTE GrandMemo

• Faea F1THL W8

• WikoCink Five

• WinkoDarknight

• Archos 53 Platinum