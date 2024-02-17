More
    What Will the Blue Card Mean In Football and When Will It Start to Be Put Into Effect?

    A new rule would be about to enter the world of football, the blue card

    By TCRN STAFF
    Sports are constantly changing and new rules that try to make the game cleaner. In this case, the IFAB (International Football Association Board), the entity in charge of defining the rules of football worldwide and its future modifications, according to The Telegraph, will introduce a new card to the beautiful game.

    Now a reality

    The Blue card, which a few years ago was rumored to be part of the new soccer rules, would this time become a reality. This is confirmed and its official presentation would take place at the IFAB annual congress on March 4, 2024. But, what could this new card sanction? We tell you here:

    For specific warnings

    Like any new aspect in football, this warning will be introduced gradually and will punish players in general for cutting off a promising attack or protesting by having the player sent off for 10 minutes.This is the first time in football history that a new card has been modified or inserted since the 1970 World Cup, where the yellow and red cards first appeared.

    Ticos Highlights Friendship Between China and Costa Rica in Photography-Vlog Contests
