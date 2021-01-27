More
    What To Do If You Did Not Renovate Your Driver's License On Time?

    Specifically with regards to foreign residents in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Road Safety Council (Cosevi) closed on January 11th the extension period to approve driver’s licenses for foreigner residents and refugees living in the country. The institution had extended the term of this process due to the health crisis of COVID-19, but time is up.

    After this date, any person who did not homologate their foreign driving document will not be able to circulate until they obtain their Costa Rican license. If you do, you will receive a fine of ¢ 23,000 and the removal of the vehicle’s license plates. According to the traffic law, no foreigner may leave the Costa Rican borders if they have unpaid traffic fines.

    In March 2020, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) closed the offices of road procedures due to the first cases of COVID-19 in the country, pausing all the procedures for citizens and residents. Three months later, in June, the institution set up a virtual platform to make appointments for procedures.

    Technical failures

    People interested in carrying out the license approval process had to enter the Cosevi website on Thursdays at 8:00 a.m, when the servers released the appointments of the week.

    However, in the weeks leading up to the deadline, the site presented technical failures that did not allow this procedure to be carried out. This was reported an American resident in Costa Rica who failed to carry out the homologation on time.

       

    No more extension

    Before the query, the Cosevi press office stated that “due to the health crisis”, the site did show saturation of users in that period, however they will not extend any more expired licenses because “(the group of residents and refugees) counted with enough time, more than six months, to carry out the procedure”.

    If the license has not been approved, the resident must start the licensing process for the first time in the country. You can make your appointment to take the theoretical exam at the Cosevi link. To do this you will need a valid identification document and a digital medical opinion. Due to the high demand, this process can take a few weeks.

    On the other hand, those foreigners as tourists who entered Costa Rica from December 17, 2019, to November 30, 2020, will be able to use their foreign license until March 2. This will be the last day that people with that status, who have not processed another type of visa, will be able to remain legally in the country.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceYamlek Mojica
    Via Beleida Delgado
