Data provided by the Regulatory Authority for Public Services (Aresep) to this outlet indicates that by the end of 2023, there were 3,528 generators distributed across Costa Rica, meaning individuals or companies that produce energy through solar panels.

All of them will undergo a change in the way the “access fee,” also informally known as the “sun tax,” is charged. It is one of the fees charged monthly to these 3,500 customers so that they have the right to access and use the traditional electrical grid.

These clients are distributed as follows:

San José: 1,158

Alajuela: 688

Guanacaste: 487

Puntarenas: 426

Heredia: 399

Cartago: 197

Lemon: 173

The term “sun tax” gained more popularity recently in Spain, due to similar discussions dating back to 2015: about charging those who install these panels a fee to remain connected to the traditional grid.

Social pressure led Spain to put an end to this charge in 2019, and by the beginning of 2024, self-consumption had increased thirtyfold, according to local media.

Why does Aresep charge this fee and how much is it?

According to Aresep, those with solar panels can use the traditional grid in case of emergencies or if they do not generate all of their energy resources through the panels. Therefore, they must contribute in a supportive manner to the already established network, for its expansion to all corners of the country and its maintenance.

But this fee has not always been charged the same way. Before 2021, distributed generators paid access fees based on any surpluses, if there were any. But this year, law 10.086 came into effect, whose primary objective is to promote the use of this technology in the country.

Based on that law, Aresep created a controversial first methodology. And from their perspective, the law requires them not to create incentives for those who had panels. For this reason, these clients had to continue contributing through an “access fee.”

The main change in 2021 was that the rate was no longer calculated on the excess but on the total consumption. (el producido en paneles y el captado de la red tradicional).

The formula created by Aresep and its application by the eight energy distribution companies in the country resulted in cost overruns of up to 400% to the detriment of these customers.

The law aimed at promoting the use of solar panels and the billing methodology that resulted from it skyrocketed costs for households and businesses. In January, Aresep yielded to at least 80 complaints and had to suspend the methodology.

On October 1st, the second version of the methodology created by Aresep to charge the “sun tax” was published in the Official Gazette La Gaceta. The new formula includes a change: the access fee will no longer be calculated based on the total consumed, but solely on what is produced by the panels.

Aresep indicates that they would be charging based on “what the customer is no longer consuming from the traditional network, it is the fairest and most equitable decision for all those involved in the matter,” stated the general regulator, Erick Bogantes, on September 25 when he announced the new calculation method.

Changes starting from November 1st

In addition, Aresep sets a maximum rate that each of the eight distributors can charge these customers. They decide whether to charge the maximum or to lower this rate for the benefit of distributed generators. Starting November 1, the access fee may cost between ¢16 and ¢30 for each kilowatt hour (kWh) generated by solar panels, depending on the distributor.

The Energy Minister, Mario Mora, stated that the distributors have a responsibility to promote this technology, understanding that when they are given maximum rates, it is to allow them flexibility in charging, not to charge all users the maximum amount, as happened with the first methodology.

