    What is the Color of the Costa Rican Pacific Ocean?

    Explore the rich marine life and landscapes of Costa Rica's South Pacific

    By TCRN STAFF
    I’ve known the sea for many years, but on this expedition, as we traveled from one station to the next, I paused to observe it with new eyes. I realized that the water moves like a large pond about to overflow, that beneath our boat flows an infinite amount of water, and within it live some of the most impressive and beautiful creatures nature has ever created.

    Exploring the Costa Rican Pacific

    Due to logistical and budgetary constraints, it is impossible to study the entire Pacific Ocean. However, in my 27 years of experience, I have never had the opportunity to travel, on a single expedition the entire route from the Gulf of Nicoya to Costa Rica’s South Pacific.

    This was possible thanks to the Pacific Color initiative of the FECOP (Fecop) and its team of scientists, as well as the support of people who have generously trusted our work.

    And, of course, to the invaluable efforts of the crew, who not only resolved any unforeseen event, but also looked after us so that our only concern was taking advantage of every moment to learn about the ocean.

    Thanks to this joint effort, we scientists—who have dedicated years of study at public universities and international research centers—can now provide quality work to those who await our results.

    We will gladly reveal ourselves so that the Costa Ricans who have supported us, and those who wish to do so in the future, can see through our eyes the secrets the ocean holds.

    The Invisible That Sustains Life

    This expedition has revealed to me a world I never imagined. There they were, in the water, miles from the coast, hidden in a simple drop: an incomparable microscopic wealth.

    That wealth is called phytoplankton—microscopic organisms that float with the currents and play an essential role in marine balance. Phytoplankton are the base of the food chain, feeding larvae and tiny organisms that, in turn, sustain the entire ocean’s biodiversity.

    But their importance doesn’t end there. They are also responsible for releasing the oxygen we breathe, playing a fundamental role in the cycle of life on the planet. These tiny “sea plants,” with surprising shapes that can only be seen with specialized microscopes, have a gigantic impact on Earth.

    That’s why, on this expedition, we study who inhabits our ocean, how they are distributed, and what we can do to protect them. Although they are invisible to the naked eye, their balance is fragile, and our daily actions can affect them. We still have time. Together we can ensure that our coast remains “Costa Rica.”

    A Commitment to the Sea

    After almost three decades of studying phytoplankton, I know its importance is incalculable. But without the support of people like you, we wouldn’t be able to know what is happening right now on our coasts or find ways to protect this invaluable resource.

    Therefore, my commitment is clear: every drop of water we can analyze will be transformed into knowledge for everyone; together we will become experts in our own waters. Follow our work step by step and you will be amazed by the immense wealth we Costa Ricans possess.

