There are numerous brands and presentations of dog and cat food on the national market. But not all of them are ideal for your pet. It’s important that you don’t just consider the price factor, but also the ingredients in the bag or can. It can happen that what’s cheap turns out to be a bit expensive in terms of potential health problems for your pet.

This was emphasized by Dr. Andrea Azofeifa, a veterinary dentistry specialist and member of the Board of Directors of the Costa Rican College of Veterinarians, and by Dr. María Rojas, medical director of the Petopia Hospital and Diagnostic Center, in response to questions from the press.

“An unbalanced diet—rich in fat, salt, and low-nutritional-value grains—can have a direct, negative impact on the overall health of dogs and cats. “Among the most common consequences are digestive problems (such as chronic diarrhea and malabsorption syndrome), a weakened immune system, skin conditions, and a predisposition to inflammatory diseases,” Rojas said.

For her part, Azofeifa added other problems for pets, such as:

Bladder stones (due to excess salt)

Biliary sludge (due to excess fat and salt)

Very odorous stools

The two veterinarians agreed on a specific problem in cats: a diet high in minerals such as sodium or phosphorus can increase the risk of developing urinary crystals or sediment. This could lead to painful and potentially serious urinary obstructions.

How to choose the right food? The 3 categories

Azofeifa explained that, to prevent pets from suffering from these conditions, it is important to It is important for people to evaluate the different food options available. Specifically, she refers to bagged food.

She emphasized that there are three varieties of products: budget, premium, and super-premium.Therefore, it is important for pet owners to understand their differences in terms of ingredients and nutritional goals. Budget (commercial) foods: These are those that use animal by-products (viscera, offal, cartilage) and lower-quality parts.

They also have a high content of low-cost flours and grains (corn, wheat, soy) and include fillers to add volume. However, these by-products are also used to reduce costs. They also contain artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors, and a lower amount of quality proteins and fats.

Ultimately, it is a food that prioritizes low cost over nutrition. There is a wide variety of pet foods on the market. It is important for people not to be guided solely by price. but rather on the recommendation of a veterinary professional.

Premium foods: These offer a higher proportion of animal protein (chicken, beef, fish), although they may still use by-products. They are notable for fewer fillers and fewer artificial additives and may incorporate salmon oil, prebiotics or Omega 3 and 6, added minerals, and vitamins. The nutritional objective is for the food to be more balanced, suitable for most pets, and with better flavor, digestive health, and coat appearance.

Super premium foods: This category offers products that only use high-quality proteins suitable for human consumption (chicken, lamb, salmon, turkey), without by-products or low-quality flours. They include vegetables, fruits, noble grains (brown rice, oats), and special sources of fiber.

Other important aspects are that they do not have artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and they usually use natural antioxidants and chelated minerals (which improve absorption and mineral bioavailability in the body).

These foods contain functional supplements: probiotics, prebiotics, glucosamine, chondroitin, Omega 3 and 6, and plant extracts (for example, Yucca Schidigera to control stool odor).

These foods offer extremely high digestibility (over 85%), allowing pets to utilize almost all nutrients, producing less fecal waste, and requiring smaller portions. In short, they optimize overall health, the immune system, digestion, muscle development, joint health, and overall vitality.

What about canned food?

On this point, Rojas indicated that canned food (wet food) is not designed to completely replace dry food, except in special clinical situations. There are two main types: therapeutic cans, which are prescribed by a veterinarian for specific diseases (kidney, digestive, liver, urinary, or allergic). And then there are maintenance cans, which can be used as an occasional supplement, treat, or appetite stimulant.

“Wet food should be considered a supplement, not a base diet. Prolonged, uncontrolled use can lead to nutritional imbalances, overweight, or digestive disorders if it is not properly adjusted to the overall dietary plan.

“To determine if a can is appropriate, how much to offer, and how often, it is essential to consult with the treating veterinarian. Factors such as age, weight, physical condition, and basic diet must be taken into account for its use to be beneficial and safe,” emphasized the medical director of Petopia Hospital and Diagnostic Center.

How to read a label?

Reading a nutrition label properly allows owners to understand what they are really giving their pet, Rojas said. Therefore, follow these tips:

The first point to check is the main ingredient, which must be an identifiable animal protein (for example, chicken, lamb, salmon).

If the first listed ingredient is a grain, by-product, or ambiguous protein, it is advisable to reconsider the purchase.

The proportions of protein, fat, carbohydrates, and minerals, as well as the total calorie content (kcal per cup), should also be noted.

A quality food should have an appropriate protein level for the species and life stage, without excess fat or refined carbohydrates.

Finally, it is recommended not to make decisions based solely on the label, but to consult a veterinarian after reading it. A professional can better interpret the composition and suggest the most appropriate food for each pet’s characteristics.

Homemade Food

The veterinary dentistry specialist and member of the Board of Directors of the Costa Rican College of Veterinarians offered a few tips for those who don’t have the money to buy premium or super-premium food.

“We can cook our dog food like chicken or fish, but without seasoning, fat, or odors, just in water and with a pinch of salt. “It’s also very fashionable now to use a type of cassava that helps with bowel movements, so that they are as odorless as possible and in small quantities,” Azofeifa noted.

“When choosing a pet’s food, you’re not only deciding on their daily appetite, but also on their ability to prevent disease and live a healthy and full life,” Rojas concluded.

