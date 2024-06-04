More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    What Is Happening at the Arenal Reservoir That Affects Electricity Generation in Costa Rica?

    Significant decrease motivated by the rainfall deficit that has affected the country in recent months

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    During the month of May, the Arenal Reservoir has registered a worrying figure in terms of its water level, reaching only 532.34 meters above sea level.This mark constitutes a historical low record, the last time the reservoir reached such a low level in July 2023, with 532.74 meters.

    The situation is mainly attributed to the intensive use that the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) has made of the lake water, motivated by the rainfall deficit that has affected the country in recent months. This practice has led to a progressive decrease in the generation of electrical energy since 2023.

    Decrease in power generation

    One of the most significant impacts of this decrease in power generation is the drop in wind energy production during the month of May.This decrease in the availability of renewable energy poses additional challenges for the national electricity supply, putting the country at risk of facing electricity rationing in the near future.

    Sustainable management

    Given this situation, it is important that appropriate measures be taken to sustainably manage the country’s water and energy resources.The need to diversify energy sources and promote water conservation practices becomes increasingly urgent in light of the challenges Costa Rica faces in electricity supply and environmental management.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Tica Ligia Madrigal Receives Recognition from Government of Nepal for Having Reached Summit of Mount Everest
    Next article
    Where Can I Practice Tennis and Golf in Costa Rica?

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Achieving the Most Relaxation When You’re at the Beach

    When it comes to relaxation, few places can compare to the soothing and therapeutic ambiance of the beach. The...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »