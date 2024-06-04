What Is Happening at the Arenal Reservoir That Affects Electricity Generation in Costa Rica?

During the month of May, the Arenal Reservoir has registered a worrying figure in terms of its water level, reaching only 532.34 meters above sea level.This mark constitutes a historical low record, the last time the reservoir reached such a low level in July 2023, with 532.74 meters.

The situation is mainly attributed to the intensive use that the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) has made of the lake water, motivated by the rainfall deficit that has affected the country in recent months. This practice has led to a progressive decrease in the generation of electrical energy since 2023.

Decrease in power generation

One of the most significant impacts of this decrease in power generation is the drop in wind energy production during the month of May.This decrease in the availability of renewable energy poses additional challenges for the national electricity supply, putting the country at risk of facing electricity rationing in the near future.

Sustainable management

Given this situation, it is important that appropriate measures be taken to sustainably manage the country’s water and energy resources.The need to diversify energy sources and promote water conservation practices becomes increasingly urgent in light of the challenges Costa Rica faces in electricity supply and environmental management.

