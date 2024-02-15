More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands

    Social networks are a tool that maximizes continuous comparison

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In today’s digital world, criticism of physical appearance, known as “Body Shaming,” manifests itself as a dark shadow that spreads across online platforms, intensifying its impact just as people set their New Year’s resolutions.

    This practice, which involves judging and shaming others based on their physical appearance, not only has ancient roots, but has also been accentuated in the virtual sphere, especially in the context of the mental health crisis associated with the pandemic.

    What is Body Shaming?

    “Body Shaming” is a form of criticism focused on a person’s physical appearance. It includes negative comments and shame, which can have profound consequences on the self-esteem and emotional well-being of those who suffer from it.

    From the shape of your nose to your height or weight, everything can be criticized, creating an endless list of unattainable standards. Although this practice has existed for a long time, its presence on digital platforms has exacerbated its effects.

    The ease with which young people share and comment on the appearance of others, especially public figures and “influencers”, has led many to find themselves in the center of public attention, opening the door to judgment and criticism.

    Alarming data

    54% of women dissatisfied with their bodies

    80% believe that television and movies promote insecurity

    94% of adolescents have experienced body shame (National Report on Self Esteem)

    50% of girls between 13-17 years old have been bullied for their appearance (Yahoo Survey)

    88% of teenagers compare themselves to images they see in the media(Common Sense Media)

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Il Divo Quartet Will Sing in Costa Rica this May
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Il Divo Quartet Will Sing in Costa Rica this May

    The concert producer Arceyut Producciones announced this Monday the concert of the opera-pop quartet Il Divo in Costa Rica....
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »